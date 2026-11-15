Swinney Carries ‘Burden’ of Fans’ Perception of Program

CLEMSON — Clemson fans have not been happy on how they perceive the direction of the football program.

It is safe to say, those fans that have helped supply the football program close to $30 million for this year’s roster, as well as those who have maybe given a little or are just diehard fans, are displeased even more following Saturday’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium.

It was the Tigers’ ninth home defeat to a Power 4 opponent in their last 11 games in Death Valley. It was also to a Georgia Tech that dressed 58 players on Saturday and was sporting a 2-7 record, including a 1-5 mark in the ACC when they came to town.

As Swinney himself pointed out, it was an embarrassing performance by him, his coaches and his team and he did not use the injuries, including the injury to starting quarterback Tait Reynolds, as an excuse for what happened.

Clemson (6-4, 4-3 ACC) does not look like Clemson anymore. At the moment it is a shell of the program it once was, and those that are forking over the high dollars to supply him with a roster that is supposed to at least compete for an ACC Championship, they are fed up and it seems Swinney is starting to understand their frustration.

“I’m just sorry,” Swinney said after Saturday’s loss. “I certainly just feel their pain and am disappointed. I certainly carry that pain and burden and feel the responsibility. … I love our fans, and they just support us.

“Unbelievable environment, and my heart breaks for them because I know how much they care, and they’ve always supported me.”

The loss to the Yellow Jackets was Clemson’s third straight home loss overall and all three were to ACC foes.

Swinney took personal responsibility for the performance against Georgia Tech.

“Just really disappointed any time we don’t get it done, and certainly today. But we didn’t deserve it, and that’s my responsibility,” Swinney said. “So, nobody’s fault but mine.”

Clemson will try to bounce back next Friday when it travels to face Duke in Durham, N.C. (7:30 p.m., ESPN).