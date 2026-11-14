Swinney Gives Injury Update on Vizzina

After Saturday’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on senior backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

As he was scrambling in the final moments of the contest, Vizzina took a huge sideline hit from a Yellow Jackets defender. Vizzina came out and was replaced by Trent Pearman for a fourth-and-4 play, which resulted in a turnover on downs and concluded the game after a few Georgia Tech kneel-downs.

During his postgame press conference, Swinney updated Vizzina’s status, saying he was taken to the hospital after that sideline hit.

“They had to take him to the hospital from the locker room, so man, prayers with him,” Swinney said.

Swinney said he doesn’t know exactly what the injury is, but what he was sent to the hospital to be evaluated for is more “head and neck and body and all that stuff.”

“They just felt like he had some things they needed to check out, so they put him on the thing that kind of keeps you from moving, to go assess him and make sure that everything’s OK,” Swinney said. “So, I don’t know.”

Playing in place of injured freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who exited after the game’s third play from scrimmage, Vizzina went 12-of-27 passing for 133 yards with an interception. He also ran for 12 yards.

Before Saturday, Vizzina had not seen any game action since suffering a left elbow injury back in Week 2 vs. Georgia Southern. He has also been dealing with a lingering ankle injury of late.

Entering Saturday, across the two games he had previously played in this season, both starts, Vizzina had completed 14-of-23 passes (60.9%) for 102 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Of course, after the win over Georgia Southern back on Sept. 12, Clemson turned to Reynolds to lead its offense. Reynolds has played in all 10 games this season for the Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC), starting each of the last eight.