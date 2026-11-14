Disaster for Clemson in the Valley of Death

CLEMSON – Saturday may have looked like a beautiful fall afternoon in Clemson. However, it was anything but.

Actually, it was a disaster, as the Tigers lost their starting quarterback to an apparent knee injury and then the ballgame to a Georgia Tech team they were favored to beat by two touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets ran for 269 yards, including a 53-yard Justice Haynes touchdown at Memorial Stadium, as they beat Clemson for a second straight year 20-6.

Of course, it all started when Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds was injured on the third play from scrimmage and did not return.

The Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC) played four quarterbacks in the game, including emergency quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who came in the second quarter and led the Tigers to their only scoring drives.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The loss was one of the worst in the Dabo Swinney era. Saturday’s was just the Yellow Jackets’ third win of the season. Only the 2009 team’s loss at a 2-10 Maryland team was worse. The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

Clemson is now 2-9 against Power 4 opponents in Death Valley since 2024. The Tigers have lost three straight home games — Miami, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech had 407 total yards and ran for 5.2 yards per carry. They averaged 6.1 yards per play.

Clemson won the turnover margin 2-1. It’s the first time the Tigers won the turnover margin in a game since their win at California in September.

The Tigers allowed 269 rushing yards to a Georgia Tech team that was averaging just 118 yards per game on the ground coming in.

Clemson ran for 86 yards. Georgia Tech ranked last in the ACC coming into the game, allowing 222 yards per game on the ground.

Nolan Hauser’s 40-yard field goal in the second quarter was his 28th of the season and set the Clemson single-season record for field goals made, breaking Greg Huegel’s mark of 27 set in 2015. Hauser later made a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter. He also missed from 52 yards.

Clemson tallied just 228 total yards against one of the worse defense in the ACC.

Vizzina finished the afternoon with 133 yards on 12 of 27 passes and one interception. He was sacked four times.

Clemson’s defense, which had 27 sacks coming into the game, finished the day with no sacks and just three tackles for loss.

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins, who grew up in nearby Central and went to Daniel High School before becoming a Tiger, returned to Death Valley on Saturday as the wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech.

UP NEXT

Clemson visits Duke next Friday night in Durham, N.C. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.