More Information on Clemson QB’s Injury

CLEMSON – Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds suffered what appears to be some sort of a knee injury during the Tigers’ game with Georgia Tech Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Reynolds was injured on Clemson’s third play from scrimmage after he scrambled for seven yards and slid down with no contact. The freshman immediately grabbed the back of his knee and left the game.

He eventually went to the Clemson locker room for more evaluation before returning to the sideline wearing a knee brace and without his helmet.

From talking with our sources, The Clemson Insider has learned the Clemson quarterback suffered a significant injury to his left knee that likely will require some sort of surgery and possibly could be season-ending.

Swinney is expected to address Reynolds’ injury after the game.

Reynolds was injured after he rumbled 24 yards for a first down on the second play of the drive. On the next play, he took off again up the middle and ran seven yards before sliding. As he popped up, he reached for the back of his left knee. He then went back to the ground and started rubbing his left knee as if in some sort of discomfort.

Reynolds was helped off the field and went to the injury tent. He then came out of the injury tent and went straight to the Clemson locker room for further evaluation and later returned to the field wearing a brace on his left leg.