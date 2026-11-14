Bart Boatwright’s Halftime Photo Gallery

CLEMSON — Clemson trailed Georgia Tech, 13-3, at halftime of Saturday’s Senior Day game at Memorial Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 10-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Grady Adamson in the first quarter and a 24-yard field goal by kicker Aidan Birr early in the second quarter. Georgia Tech added a 22-yard Birr field goal late in the first half.

Clemson’s only points came on a 40-yard Nolan Hauser field goal in the second quarter. Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds left after the third play from scrimmage with a knee injury and was replaced initially by fifth-year former walk-on Trent Pearman, before senior quarterback Christopher Vizzina replaced Pearman despite being hobbled by an ankle injury.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK