Georgia Tech Controls First Half at Clemson

CLEMSON — Clemson’s offense remains grounded here in the first half against Georgia Tech, with the Tigers trailing the Yellow Jackets 13-3 heading into halftime.

Tait Reynolds left after the third play from scrimmage with a knee injury, and Christopher Vizzina is now getting another opportunity, despite being hobbled by an ankle injury.

The Tigers once again have been pretty ineffective on the offensive side of the ball, totaling just 115 yards of offense, while averaging 3.7 yards per play. The offense also put the ball on the ground four times in the opening half, but somehow managed to not lose a single one.

This is a Georgia Tech Team that is riding a four-game losing streak and has not won a road game all season.

Air Came Out of Stadium

When Reynolds grasped his left knee after sliding at the conclusion of a quarterback run on the third play of the game, the collective breath came out of the orange-clad faithful here in Death Valley. With Vizzina only available in emergency situations due to an ankle injury of his own, Pearman got an opportunity here on Senior Day.

After going to the locker room, Reynolds returned to the sideline later in the opening quarter, sporting a big brace on the knee.

When the freshman left, the body language changed. For both teams. A Georgia Tech team some have suggested had checked out suddenly doesn’t look so checked out.

The Tigers picked up 34 yards on their first three plays, with 31 of those coming via Reynolds’ legs. With Pearman in, the unit managed just six yards. He was just 2-for-6 for six yards.

Vizzina finally entered and drove Clemson to the Tech 23. A 33-yard completion to JuJu Preston sparked that drive. If that throw is on target, it’s going for seven, but Preston had to readjust to the ball, which allowed a defender to catch up. The Tigers ultimately had to settle for a field goal after the drive stalled.

Vizzina got another chance late in the half after a Corey Myrick interception, and this time was able to drive the team down into the red zone before a sack pushed the ball back to the 32-yard line. The next play lost three more yards, and this time, Hauser’s 52-yard attempt missed. After the miss, Tech went 62 yards in just over a minute to put a field goal on the board just before the half.

Vizzina is 6-of-7 for 80 yards but has put the ball on the ground once, with Clemson recovering the fumble.

Can’t Run It

Georgia Tech came in with one of the worst run defenses in the country, yet the Tigers still can’t manage much on the ground. Clemson has just 32 rushing yards, but Reynolds was responsible for 31 of those before he left.

Where’s the D?

Georgia Tech has moved the ball pretty well in the opening half, as the Yellow Jackets have yet to punt. Tech’s pass protection has been about as bad as Clemson’s this season, yet the Tigers are not getting any pressure on Alberto Mendoza. Clemson has no sacks and no QB hurries.

Mendoza is 6-of11 for 130 yards with one interception.

Running back Justive Haynes is averaging over seven yards per carry.

Jordan Allen has 61 receiving yards, with 48 of those yards coming after the catch.

The Tigers have allowed 228 yards of total offense across the first two quarters, with 98 of those coming on the ground.

Hauser Makes History

Hauser’s 40-yard field goal in the second quarter now gives him 28 makes on the season, which is a new single-season record at Clemson. Hauser is now just three shy of the NCAA single-season record.