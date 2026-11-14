Clemson Player Suffers Injury at Start of Ga. Tech Game

CLEMSON — On Clemson’s third play from scrimmage on Saturday, the Tigers suffered a major setback.

UPDATE, early second quarter: Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds is back on the field. He is in his uniform and has a brace on his left knee. He does not appear to have his helmet, though.

After quarterback Tait Reynolds rumbled 24 yards for a first down on the second play of the drive, he took off again up the middle and ran seven yards before sliding. As he popped up, he reached for the back of his left knee. He then went back to the ground and started rubbing his left knee.

Reynolds was helped off the field and went to the injury tent. He came out of the injury tent and went straight to the Clemson locker room for further evaluation.

Stay tuned to TCI for more information as it becomes available.