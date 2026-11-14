Bart Boatwright’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery: GT Game

CLEMSON — Clemson Football held its traditional Tiger Walk, as fans lined the path to Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers ahead of today’s Senior Day game against Georgia Tech.

The contest is slated to kick off at 12:30 p.m. on The CW, with the Tigers a 15.5-point favorite.

Last season in September, Georgia Tech defeated Clemson in Atlanta, 24-21, on a dramatic 55-yard walk-off field goal to snap Clemson’s nine-game winning streak in its series with the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson has won each of its last eight games against the Yellow Jackets at Death Valley, dating to 2010. This marks Georgia Tech’s first trip to Clemson since 2023, when four different Clemson freshmen picked off quarterback Haynes King in a 42-21 Clemson win.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of Tiger Walk before today’s matchup between the Tigers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) and Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5): LINK