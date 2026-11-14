Final Injury Update Ahead of Clemson-Georgia Tech

CLEMSON — The final availability report has been released ahead of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

There are no changes for Clemson, with running back Gideon Davidson and wideout Tyler Brown both being downgraded to out on the Friday report.

Reserve wide receiver Gordan Sellars III is available after having missed the past three games.

Clemson heads into the rivalry matchup with a 6-3 overall record and a 4-2 record in the ACC.

For the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5 ACC), wide receiver Rahkeem Smith, running back Shane Marshall and safety Chris Hewitt Jr. are each game-time decisions.