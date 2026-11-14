JP’s Preview and Prediction: Georgia Tech at Clemson

CLEMSON — Can Clemson’s offense show some signs of life against a Georgia Tech team that has yet to win a road game this season?

That will be one of the biggest questions on Saturday when the Tigers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) welcome the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5) to town for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Series History

Overall: Clemson trails series, 36-52-2

Home: Clemson leads series, 17-6

Road: Clemson trails series, 17-45-2

Neutral: Clemson leads, 2-1

Last Meeting: Sept. 13, 2025 (24-21, L)

Streak: Georgia Tech, Won 1

After getting blown out by Louisville last weekend, Georgia Tech comes into this one having lost four straight. The Jackets have struggled in almost every facet in recent weeks, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Things have gotten so bad that head coach Brent Key fired several staffers earlier in the week, including defensive coordinator Jason Semore. Defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri will take over defensive play-calling duties.

Looking at some of the numbers, it’s easy to see why Key has been so frustrated, and he let off some steam in his postgame following the loss to the Cardinals.

“I am damn pissed off. Damn pissed off,” the head coach said. “The way we coach, the way we play, it’s embarrassing. It’s a joke. Starts with me. I know what the questions are when they come. Yeah, we’re putting everything into winning games. Don’t think for a second planning has not already begun on making this thing the program that our fans, our players, our boosters, administration and our alumni damn deserve.

“And I told the team the same thing. So I’m not yelling at one person in there. I’m not. But I am pissed off. Not that I haven’t been for a long time, guys. So, our fans deserve better. Yellow Jacket Nation deserves better. Everybody that wore the white and gold deserves better.”

Despite the change at defensive coordinator, Georgia Tech is what it is at this point on that side of the ball. The Jackets are allowing opposing teams to score 32.2 points per game, ranking 121st in the country, so on paper, this might be the time for Chad Morris’ offense to get on track.

Tech allowed more than 250 rushing yards to Louisville, and teams are averaging 5.3 yards per carry against that unit, which ranks 126th nationally, and 227.1 rushing yards per game, which is 135th in the nation.

It stands to reason that Clemson should be able to find some success running the ball in this one. Even behind a makeshhift offensive line that will once again have two starters missing. However, to do that, you have to come in with the mindset of getting your running backs the ball. Assuming Gideon Davidson is out again, which looks like a real possibility, that means getting Jarvis Green involved early.

Tait Reynolds’ legs also need to be a factor here, but there is no reason not to let the backs handle the bulk of the workload. Green is averaging more than five yards per carry, albeit in limited action. This seems like the perfect opportunity to try to cut him loose.

Having said that, nothing has been easy for the Tigers’ offense this season, and it’s probably safe to assume Clemson isn’t going to come out and light up the scoreboard, despite playing against a pretty terrible defense. Tech’s pass defense allows only 196.1 passing yards per contest, which ranks inside the Top 50, but teams have had so much success running the ball most weeks that they haven’t had to lean heavily on the passing attack.

When teams have dropped back against them, the quarterbacks, more often than not, have had time. Tech has just 12 sacks this season, which represents one of the worst numbers in the Power-4. Only eight P4 teams have fewer.

That means Reynolds should have some time, which possibly leads to a little more success on his deep balls. If the receivers can actually reel in the catchable ones, that is.

Expect the Clemson defense and special teams to lead the way. Georgia Tech has been about as bad as Clemson has been when it comes to protecting the quarterback. The Jackets have allowed 25 sacks this season. The Tigers’ defensive front should be able to generate some pressure and make life uncomfortable for quarterbacks Alberto Mendoza or Grady Adamson. Yes, Tech has been using both in recent weeks.

Tech has also been apt to putting the ball on the ground. The Jackets have fumbled the ball 16 times in nine games, yet somehow only lost five of those. Clemson defenders need to be ready to pounce if the ball hits the ground. The two quarterbacks have also combined to throw seven picks, so maybe the Tigers can actually win the turnover margin.

The biggest key will be stopping the run, and Georgia Tech has not excelled there either. Justice Haynes has 658 rushing yards to lead the team and averages 5.1 yards per carry, but the Jackets are only rushing for 119 yards per contest.

Slow down Haynes, put some pressure on the quarterback, regardless of who is playing, and force the Jackets into some mistakes that give the offense some advantageous field position opportunities. Maybe then, this offense can finally cash in on some of these red zone chances. The Tigers are just 11-of-30 this season when it comes to scoring touchdowns in their red zone opportunities.

As hard as things have been for the offense, Clemson is a double-digit favorite for a reason. Georgia Tech comes in riding a four-game losing streak. Again, the Jackets have not won a road game all season (0-3). Not that the Tigers have been all that strong at home against P4 opponents.

Tech’s defense continues to be a mess, and a coordinator change midseason can only do so much. You kind of are who you are at this point, and that goes for both teams.

The Tigers’ offense will at least find the end zone in this one. Maybe even more than once. But there will still be some ugliness. That just seems unavoidable at this late stage.

And last, but certainly not least, Nolan Hauser exits this one holding the school record for most field goal makes in a single season.

Clemson 27, Georgia Tech 17

Photo courtesy of Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider