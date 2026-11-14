Clemson Once Again Missing Multiple Starters

CLEMSON — The ACC has released the Friday injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

Running back Gideon Davidson, who was listed as questionable on the first two reports, has now been downgraded to out. Wide receiver Tyler Brown has now been tabbed out after being listed as questionable on each of the first two reports. Both players missed last week’s win over Syracuse with ankle injuries.

Harris Sewell and Elyjah Thurmon have already been ruled out, meaning the team will once again be without four starters on the offensive side of the ball.

Reserve wide receiver Gordan Sellars III is no longer on the report after having missed the past three games.

Clemson heads into the rivalry matchup with a 6-3 overall record and a 4-2 record in the ACC.

As for the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5 ACC), wide receiver Rahkeem Smith, running back Shane Marshall and safety Chris Hewitt Jr. are questionable.

The Tigers and Georgia Tech will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game being televised by the CW.