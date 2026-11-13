Friday’s Previews & Predictions: Georgia Tech at Clemson

CLEMSON — Clemson looks for its third straight win and to keep its ACC Championship Game hopes alive, as it hosts Georgia Tech Saturday (12:30 p.m.) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

The Tigers come into the game with a 6-3 overall record and are 4-2 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

TCI’s Will Vandervort and Ashby Mixon preview and break down the game, give you their keys to a Clemson victory, plus their predictions on who will win and more.