Clemson Defender Up for Another National Honor

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Friday that Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton has been named as one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Hampton presently leads all power conference players this season with 14 passes defended, including two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The junior has also recently been named as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award, presented, respectively, to the nation’s top defensive player and top defensive back.

The players selected are:

Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Robert Fitzgerald, S, Northwestern

Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

AJ Holmes, DT, Texas Tech

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA

Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications