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Clemson Defender Up for Another National Honor
By Staff Report,11 days ago
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Friday that Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton has been named as one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Hampton presently leads all power conference players this season with 14 passes defended, including two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The junior has also recently been named as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award, presented, respectively, to the nation’s top defensive player and top defensive back.
The players selected are:
Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas
KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
Robert Fitzgerald, S, Northwestern
Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee
Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson
AJ Holmes, DT, Texas Tech
Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA
Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon
–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications