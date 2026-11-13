Kelly Using His Opportunities Wisely

CLEMSON — After tearing his ACL in a spring practice, Clemson defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly worked hard to get back on the football field this season. After missing the first five weeks of the season, the transfer took seven snaps against Charleston Southern in Week 6 and slowly worked his way into the rotation at defensive tackle.

He played 18 snaps during the Tigers’ win at Syracuse last week, including his first sack which forced a lateral pass from Orange quarterback Steve Angeli. The backwards pass was picked up by Jahiem Lawson and returned 22 yards for Clemson’s only touchdown.

Earlier this week, as the Tigers get set to host Georgia Tech on Saturday in Death Valley, Kelly spoke to the media about his injury, getting back on the football field, how he got to Clemson and his big sack at Syracuse.

Question: Could you take us back to the moment you had the injury and just kind of what was that process like? And when you found out, hey, maybe I had a chance to actually come back this year?

Answer: “It was kind of like strange because that’s like the first injury I ever had. I never needed surgery and they were just taking me through the process. The training room did a great process of taking me through it and they let me know like a lot of guys come back real soon from this injury like Adam Randall. I think he came back in like four or five or 6 months. So, that gave me a lot of inspiration.”

Question: When did you know you had a chance to come back and play this season?

Answer: “I think it was probably like the day after and they told me I could probably be back before the Syracuse game. At first, I could not lift my leg afterwards and stuff like that. And then on week three and four, I was already back walking and like starting to run.”

Question: Was the Syracuse game when you felt fully healthy, again?

Answer: “In the Charleston Southern game I played like two drives. I was very limited. They were trying to ease back. Syracuse is when I felt like I could start hanging and playing for a long time.”

Question: “What were your emotions when you knew got that sack and caused the fumble that ultimately won the game?”

Answer: “I was like, finally. I finally got the hit. It was a great play. The whole defense as a whole, the coverage on the backend. That’s why the quarterback had to hold the ball for so long, so I just kept working and put my head up and got to the quarterback.”

Question: What sold you on coming to Clemson?

Answer: “When I went into the transfer portal, I never expected a school like Clemson to hit me up. I did not expect to get as much attention as I got coming from a lower (level) school. It was my first visit here. It just felt different. Everyone else was asking me about football and how fit into their scheme and stuff, and when I came to Clemson, they were asking me about my family, my relationship with God and stuff like that, so I really appreciate that and that play a big part in why I came here.”

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications