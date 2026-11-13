Tigers Say Georgia Tech Game is Personal

CLEMSON — Clemson hosts Georgia Tech in what is a huge game for the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game race on Saturday.

With three games left in the season, including two conference games, the Tigers cannot afford to lose anymore games. The Clemson Insider’s Katrina Sachon previews Saturday’s game and explains why the Tigers are taking this game with the Yellow Jackets personally.

Clemson is attempting to win a ninth-straight home contest against Georgia Tech, a streak that dates to 2010. The current eight-game home winning streak against the Yellow Jackets is already Clemson’s longest such streak in series history. The Tigers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings against Georgia Tech.