3 Yellow Jackets to Watch: Georgia Tech at Clemson

CLEMSON — Clemson saw its nine-game win streak to Georgia Tech snapped last year, as the Tigers lost on a 55-yard field goal as time expired. It was a gut-wrenching defeat that took the Tigers awhile to move past.

However, Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) is not the same team that won nine games in 2025. Quarterback Haynes King is now in the NFL, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is now the OC at Florida and head coach Brent Key just fired his defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, wide receivers coach and offensive line coach.

Former Clemson great DeAndre “Nuk” Hopkins is now the Yellow Jackets’ full-time wide receivers coach.

Running Back Justice Haynes

The Yellow Jackets are averaging just 118.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 116th nationally and 14th in the ACC. Their 3.9 yards per carry ranks 11th in the league. Despite Tech’s inability to run the football, Haynes has been a consistent bright spot in an offense that has struggled all season. The former Alabama and Michigan transfer ranks seventh in the ACC in rushing yards per game, averaging 79.4 per game. He has 635 rushing yards and 4 TDs on the ground. In all, he has 718 yards from scrimmage and six TDs.

Wide receiver Jordan Allen

Allen is the Yellow Jackets go-to guy in the passing game. His 49 receptions rank 11th in the ACC, while his 576 yards rank ninth. His 5.4 yards per reception rank ninth in the league. Look for the Tigers to assign Ashton Hampton to Allen, as the junior hopes to shut down another top receiver in the ACC. Last week, Hampton limited Syracuse’s Umari Hatcher—the ACC’s second best receiver—to 2 catches for 12 yards and 0 TDs. Earlier this year, Miami’s Malachi Toney—the league’s best receiver—was limited to five catches for 40 yards and no TDs.

Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas

Like on the offensive side, Georgia Tech can’t seem to stop the ball either. The Yellow Jackets are allowing teams to run for 222.8 yards per game, the worst run defense in the ACC and the third worst in the country.

Thomas, who played at Louisville and Colorado, has nearly doubled his production at his other stops, though he has played in just eight games. The Tampa, Fla., native has totaled 46 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

—photo courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletic Communications