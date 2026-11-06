3 Orange Players to Watch: Clemson at Syracuse

CLEMSON — The question for this game is more about who is not playing than who is playing, as Clemson gets set to visit Syracuse Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

According to the ACC’s latest availability report on Thursday, starting slot receiver Tyler Brown is still listed as questionable, as is reserve wideout Gordon Sellars.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney already reported earlier in the week that the Tigers will be without center Harris Sewell (ankle) and running back Gideon Davidson (ankle). He also said left guard Elyjah Thurmon was in concussion protocol after he was carted off the field in the second quarter at Florida State last week.

Thurmon was officially ruled out for the Syracuse game on Wednesday when he was placed on the out list on the ACC’s availability report.

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angelei and defensive end Tunmise Adeleye are also still listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, according to Thursday’s report.

With all that said, here are three Syracuse players that are expected to play that Clemson fans should keep a close eye on.

Defensive Tackle Rashard Perry

Perry (6-3, 295, Sr.) is a constant problem for opposing offenses. He is the main clog in stopping the run. He has 32 tackles at his defensive tackle position. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and one interception. He, along with fellow tackle Nissi Ogbebor (6-6, 300, So.), are a constant problem up front. Ogbebor has 10 quarterback hurries. The two funnel everything to linebacker Chris D’appolonia, who has a team-high 57 tackles, team best 8.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. With Perry causing issues up front, the Orange allow just 3.92 yards per carry and three times this season have held their opponents under 100 yards on the ground, including just 89 yards allowed in their win over SMU last week. They held North Carolina to 101 yards the week before and Louisville (the ACC’s top rushing offense) to 115 yards rushing three weeks ago. With Clemson’s injuries at left guard and center, this is not a good matchup for the Tigers.

Defensive End Keyshawn Johnson

Johnson (6-3, 235, Sr.) is long and athletic and uses his speed to get around opposing tackles. He will primarily rush from the right side. He leads the Orange with 6.0 sacks, has 7.5 TFL and 28 tackles overall. He has broken up two passes, six quarterback hurries and forced one fumble. Last week, he led a Syracuse defense that sacked SMU’s Kevin Jennings six times. Adeleye (6-4, 270, Sr.) is also an issue off the edge. He uses his power to get through offensive tackles. He has 5.5 sacks and 7.5 TFLs as well. He also has four quarterback hurries.

Wide Receiver Umari Hatcher

Everyone is excited about the potential of freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell, including Swinney, but the Orange’s passing game runs through Hatcher. The sixth-year player ranks second in the ACC behind Miami’s Malachi Toney in catches (60), receiving yards (952) and TD receptions (8). The next closet Syracuse receiver, in terms of catches, is tight end Daunte Bacheyie, who has 22 catches. He is also second in yards with 334 and TDs (4). Russell was the hero in the Orange’s win at UNC and in five games this season he has 19 receptions for 194 yards and 2 TDs. Syracuse will line up Hatcher everywhere on the field. He will be Clemson’s main concentration, so expect corner Ashton Hampton to match up with him a lot, like he did Toney a few weeks back. Clemson held Toney to a career low five catches for 40 yards and 0 TDs. The difference between Toney and Hatcher, however, is the fact Hatcher is 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds. Not only does he have speed, but he can also highpoint the football, so this should be a very interesting matchup to watch with Hampton (6-2, 205).

—photo courtesy of Syracuse Athletic Communications