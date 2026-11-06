Tigers Breeze Past ETSU

CLEMSON – Veteran guard Mia Moore scored 20 points and three other Tigers finished in double figures as Clemson bounded to a 76-57 win over the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday.

After a close first half, head coach Shawn Poppie’s team knocked down six three-pointers in the second half on 54 percent shooting and forced seven turnovers to jump out to its second double-digit win of the young season. With the victory, Poppie has now won the first two games in each of his first respective seasons with the Tigers.

How it Happened

The Tigers used a 23-point third quarter in which seven different Clemson players scored to extend a single-digit halftime lead to 12, making a comeback ultimately insurmountable for the Buccaneers.

Veteran guard Mia Moore took over in the second half, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists on 7-of-8 shooting. Beside her, guard Mackenzie Nelson added six assists along with nine points. Sharpshooter Rusne Augustinaite knocked down her first two three-pointers of the season in the third period after a 0-for-4 start.

Freshman Julia Scott introduced herself to Clemson fans quickly, finishing with 12 points off the bench in addition to five rebounds and four blocks in her second collegiate game.

Junior center Edie Clarke scored the first five points of the game, adding a block and a defensive rebound to help Clemson jump out to a 10-3 lead. She finished with 13 points, four rebounds and an assist on 6-of-9 shooting.

ETSU capitalized on four first quarter Clemson turnovers, scoring four points in transition to make it a three-point game after the first period. Two more Tiger turnovers immediately led to a 17-16 ETSU advantage to open the second quarter.

The Tigers connected on their first three three-point attempts and recorded five total assists in the second quarter to take a 33-25 lead at the half, despite shooting just 2-of-7 from inside the arc in that span.

Clemson held ETSU to 42 percent shooting in the second half, forcing six turnovers while holding a 14-12 rebounding advantage. Scott led all defenders with her five rebounds and four blocks. Clarke and guard Taliyah Henderson each added two steals.

The Tigers finished with making 12 three-pointers on 54.5 percent shooting. They held ETSU to 23 percent from beyond the arc.

Up Next

The Tigers will look to remain perfect in their homestand Sunday when they host UNCG at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tip is set for noon.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics