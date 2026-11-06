Latest Injury Update on Clemson Wideout

CLEMSON — The ACC has released it second injury report for Clemson’s game at Syracuse on Saturday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney already announced the Tigers will be without starting running back Gideon Davidson, starting center Harris Sewell and starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon, who was officially listed out in Wednesday’s report.

However, a surprise name was added to the report, as well, on Wednesday. Wide receiver Tyler Brown, who starts in the slot for the Tigers, was added to the list as questionable for Saturday’s game. Brown is still listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

The junior has been a key cog for Clemson this season and is third on the team with 33 catches for 305 yards. He has also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman receiver Gordon Sellars, who has missed the past two weeks with a concussion, is also still questionable for Saturday. Sellars suffered a setback in Monday’s practice.

Syracuse starting quarterback Steve Angeli was, again, listed as questionable, as was starting defensive end Tunmise Adeleye for a second straight day. Angeli has reportedly been on the report for most of the year, as he missed some time due to a sore achilles earlier this year, the same one he popped in last year’s game at Clemson.

The two teams are set to kick off at noon on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.