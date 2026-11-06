(WATCH) Clemson Gets Off Mat at FSU, Ending Norvell’s Tenure

The Clemson podcast where the fans drive the conversation.

Each Monday, The Clemson Insider’s Jason Priester goes live at 7 p.m. and fields questions from the audience.

This week, we look back at Clemson’s 36-24 win on the road at Florida State, while also diving into the Tigers’ running game, including Dabo Swinney’s comments regarding Gideon Davidson last week. We also touch on some recruiting, the growth of Tait Reynolds and discuss the revenue-sharing model.

Check it out.