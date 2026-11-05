Snap Counts, PFF Grades from Win Over FSU

Clemson got back on the winning track over the weekend as the Tigers went into Doak Campbell and beat Florida State 36-24 on Saturday night.

After building a 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles started to rally, pulling to within five at 29-24 with about five minutes remaining.

With a little over three minutes to go and facing a long 3rd and 12, Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds took off on a 79-yard touchdown run that ultimately helped put the game away. The run also set a program record for the longest ever by a Clemson quarterback.

The Tigers have now won three straight in the series and 11 of the past 12 over FSU.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades from the victory.

Quarterback

Tait Reynolds: 79 (75.4)

That first half was as good as Reynolds has been this season. He threw two touchdown passes in the first half after having only thrown one all season coming in. The freshman keeps taking a step forward with each passing game, and Saturday night he took a big one.

Running Back

Gideon Davidson: 38 (61.9)

Jarvis Green: 33 (63.9)

Chris Johnson Jr.: 11 (49.9)

The Tigers weren’t able to get much going on the ground outside of the long Reynolds touchdown run. At least one of the ‘Noles four sacks looked to be due to a back failing to pick up a block in pass protection. Davidson left after having his ankle rolled up in the fourth quarter.

Wide Receiver

Bryant Wesco: 78 (59.8)

T.J. Moore: 74 (56.1)

Tyler Brown: 53 (66.6)

Tristan Smith: 5 (58.4)

Clark Sanderson: 2 (58.0)

Naeem Burroughs: 1 (60.0)

Once again, drops were an issue. Wesco had two key drops, while Moore and Brown both had one. Moore’s came in the end zone on a ball that could not have been thrown much better. However, it wasn’t all bad. Those guys are still playing hard. Look no further than the effort from Moore on Reynolds touchdown run.

Tight End

Olsen Patt-Henry: 65 (75.9)

Christian Bentancur: 32 (63.6)

Logan Brooking: 3 (60.0)

That performance is what was expected from the tight ends with Chad Morris back running the offense. Both of Reynolds’ touchdown passes went to the tight ends, with Patt-Henry and Bentancur each on the receiving end of one.

Offensive Line

Brayden Jacobs: 79 (71.3)

Easton Ware: 79 (53.7)

Collin Sadler: 79 (59.6)

Harris Sewell: 64 (70.3)

Gavin Blanchard: 64 (52.0)

Elyjah Thurmon: 25 (69.8)

Grant Wise: 15 (61.3)

Jacobs just keeps stacking productive games. Sewell and Thurmon were both playing really well before going down with injuries. The right side continues to be the weak link right now.

Defensive End

Jahiem Lawson: 51 (65.0)

Will Heldt: 44 (74.7)

London Merrit: 39 (50.3)

Caden Story: 11 (50.8)

CJ Wesley: 6 (55.9)

Heldt has been a model of consistency this season. He had a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss in the win. Lawson had one of his better outings this season.

Defensive Tackle

Darien Mayo: 31 (65.7)

Champ Thompson: 23 (54.4)

Andy Burburija: 19 (67.3)

Amare Adams: 19 (65.1)

Kourtney Kelly: 11 (59.6)

Devarrick Woods: 11 (55.2)

Mayo has found himself right at home along the interior of the line, and Adams is another player stacking games. Burburija has also had solid performances in back-to-back weeks.

Linebacker

Sammy Brown: 42 (62.4)

Fletcher Cothran: 26 (44.0)

Jeremiah Alexander: 25 (75.5)

Kobe McCloud: 16 (71.3)

CJ Kubah-Taylor: 14 (35.8)

Alexander is starting to thrive at MIKE. Kubah-Taylor has graded below average in consecutive weeks.

Corner/Nickel

Ashton Hampton: 68 (65.5)

Eliott Washington II: 68 (83.7)

Donovan Starr: 60 (69.5)

Washington was the star of the secondary in this one, picking off Ashton Daniels twice, including his final attempt of the night with just a minute left. Hampton and Starr both mostly played well across the first three quarters. Starr did give up a couple of big ones, though. Daniels lit the secondary up in the fourth quarter.

Safety

Corey Myrick: 68 (66.3)

Jerome Carter III: 68 (63.4)

Ronan Hanafin: 28 (65.5)

Carter had one of the Tigers’ three interceptions. Myrick and Hanafin were both solid, but again, that fourth quarter saw too many pass catchers getting behind the defensive backs.