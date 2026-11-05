Reynolds ‘Live Learning’ for Second Time as QB

Tait Reynolds is experiencing a little deja vu at Clemson this season.

The freshman quarterback was inserted into the starting role after just two games, and Reynolds has now firmly entrenched himself in the role.

He is just one of a handful of true freshman Power-4 quarterbacks starting for their respective teams this season. In the transfer portal era, programs tend to lean towards looking for more experience at the most important position on the field.

Starting as a freshman wasn’t necessarily always the plan. Despite a quarterback battle in the offseason, it was widely assumed that fourth-year signal caller Christopher Vizzina would take over this season. However, things don’t always go according to plan, and instead of having a year to sit, watch and learn, Reynolds has been thrown into the fire.

“It is kind of just live learning,” the rookie quarterback said. “I always kind of prepared the whole offseason like I was going to play, so I would be ready for it. I think that is how you have to do it. When I got in there, I was just ready to go. I think I have been getting better and better, like coach has been saying. I am learning and growing a little faster than most have to, but it has been good. It has been a lot of fun.”

This is not the first time Reynolds has been thrust into action as a freshman. He had a similar experience in high school, playing for Queen Creek in Arizona.

In his very first game, Reynolds started off playing cornerback. His very first assignment? Covering current Baltimore Ravens’ rookie, Ja’Kobi Lane. Something Reynolds readily admits he wasn’t really prepared for, seeing as he was more focused on baseball at the time.

At halftime of that same game, everything changed. Reynolds was put in at quarterback, and slowly but surely, the trajectory of his career would start to change. Less than two years later, he was committed to play for the Tigers.

“My first game ever, I started at cornerback,” Reynolds said. “I was coming off an injury, and I came back, and I was playing corner. I look up and I was guarding Ja’Kobi Lane. I did not even know who he was, to be honest. I was a freshman. I did not really care. I was just a baseball guy. My coach was like, ‘Hey, just go guard this guy.’ I did not watch film or anything. I didn’t care. Guarded him a little bit. They did not really throw it his way or anything. Then at halftime they threw me in at quarterback, and here I am, playing quarterback at Clemson.”

This season Reynolds has taken a similar path and he’s leaned on his experience from that quick change during his freshman campaign in high school. After five games as the starter at Clemson, the freshman is starting to settle into his role.

Reynolds had arguably his best game in last week’s win over Florida State, passing for 189 yards with two touchdowns and rushing for 89 yards and another score. His 79-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes to go not only sealed the win, but also set a program record for the longest run for a quarterback.

With a trip to Syracuse up next, the focus is simple. Just keep improving.

“I just have some games under my belt,” Reynolds said. “There’s just that constant growth. You get a little more experience. The more experience, you get better and better. I think that is the biggest thing. You get a little more confident, comfortable.

“Coach Morris talks about it all the time. You can’t skip these steps, and you have to go through these hard times, and you have to go through these trials. I think the more I play, the better I am going to get.”