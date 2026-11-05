Swinney’s Wednesday Practice Report

CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday night in advance of Saturday’s game at Syracuse.

Below are the news and notes that came from the post-practice interview from the Smart Family Media Center in the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

–Swinney asked about the offense’s ability to take care of the football the last three games and what he has seen from his freshman quarterback, Tait Reynolds, and his group when it comes to taking care of the football during that stretch. Currently, the Tigers rank ninth in turnover margin in the ACC and are even in that category.

“Things have just slowed down, just confidence in the pocket, confidence moving around. Certainly, you see confidence running the ball,” Clemson’s head coach said. “His decision making has gotten cleaned up (based) on some of the turnovers he had earlier. Just a couple of decision type stuff. Everybody is doing a little bit better job with the execution.”

–Swinney was also asked about the status of wide receiver Cole Turner, who has been away from the team since the second day of fall camp. You can read Swinney’s answer here at this link.

–In the last two games, Clemson’s defense has produced 10 sacks. The Tigers are now tied with Duke for third in the ACC with 24 sacks. Swinney was asked what has been working for the defense in the last two games to generate that kind of pressure.

“We are winning our matchups,” he said. “We brought some pressure that has gotten home. We have had some twists and things like that guys have executed with a little more precision, but we have also just won our matchups, our technique. Guys have really just gotten better. It has really been all year long where guys have gotten better. It is one of the biggest improvements on our team – our pass rush and disruption up front as we have kind of settled and learned our personnel.”

–Clemson running back Jarvis Green will get the start at Syracuse with Gideon Davidson out with an ankle injury. Swinney was asked about his veteran running back, who has rushed for 125 yards and is averaging 4.0 yards per carry so far this season.

“Jarvis, honestly, has earned a larger role the last couple of years, but he just has not been available,” Swinney said. “He was out all last year and was kind of banged up the year before. When he has played, he really has always flashed. He really has. He has missed a few games this year and missed some practice time. Again, he has never been a guy that disappoints. Every time he has had an opportunity, even before he was playing on game day, when he got an opportunity in practice, he would always catch your eye.”