Midseason Grades for Clemson Rookie 1st-Round Picks

The 2026 NFL Draft marked the ninth time that Clemson has produced multiple first-round picks in a single draft.

Last spring, Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller and Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods heard their names called in the first round of the NFL’s annual selection meeting, as the Detroit Lions selected Miller with the No. 17 overall selection and the Kansas City Chiefs added Woods with the No. 29 overall selection.

So, how have Miller and Woods fared halfway through their rookie NFL campaigns?

CBS Sports handed out midseason grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2026 class after eight weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Miller earned a solid “B” grade.

“Miller’s pass protection has been one of the more encouraging developments among all rookie offensive linemen,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote. “His balance, lateral agility and ability to redirect stood out at Clemson, and he’s handled NFL edge rushers surprisingly well over the first two months. The running game is another story; he hasn’t been nearly as good play in and play out.”

Woods, meanwhile, received a “C+” grade.

“Woods was one of the most physically gifted defenders in this class, which makes his uneven start a little frustrating,” Wilson wrote. “His explosiveness, leverage and ability to disrupt running plays have translated from Clemson, but he hasn’t been nearly as effective rushing the passer. He still struggles with double teams, and his inability to consistently win one-on-one as a pass rusher remains a concern.”

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Miller has played 419 offensive snaps, allowing 14 total pressures in pass protection, with just one sack and two hits allowed to opposing pass rushers. He has been flagged for five penalties over the course of the season.

Meanwhile, Woods has played 193 defensive snaps, tallying 13 total tackles, a half-sack, one quarterback hit and one pass defended.

PFF also graded all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 8.

Miller played 72 snaps in the Lions’ Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings and garnered a 55.3 Week 8 grade. He has earned a 61.0 overall PFF grade in the 2026 season, which ranks fifth among rookies at his position.

“Miller held up well in pass protection against the vaunted Vikings defense,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote. “While he did allow a sack and a hurry on the day, those were his only two pass-rush losses across 32 reps. The result was Miller finishing with a solid 77.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. His work in the run game was a bit more suspect, as he recorded six negative grades on the ground compared to just one positive mark.”

Woods got a 59.7 PFF grade in injury-shortened Week 8 action against the Denver Broncos. His overall PFF grade of 50.9 in the 2026 season ranks eighth among rookies at his position.

“Woods played just three defensive snaps before exiting Kansas City’s defeat in Denver due to a neck injury,” Wasserman noted.

Miller was a mainstay on Clemson’s offensive line for the last four seasons, breaking the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage by playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games (all starts) from 2022-25. The three-time All-ACC selection started every game Clemson played in his entire four-year career and set the Clemson record for consecutive starts by a non-specialist with 54.

Miller became Clemson’s highest-selected offensive lineman since 1960, when Lou Cordileone was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 12 overall pick and Harold Olson was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the No. 13 overall pick.

Woods entered the NFL ranks after earning All-America recognition for his junior campaign in 2025. He was Clemson’s first AP All-American at defensive tackle since Christian Wilkins in 2018, and he finished his Clemson career with 99 tackles (14.5 for loss), 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups over 35 games (24 starts) from 2023-25. He also scored two rushing touchdowns as a contributor on offense.