Klubnik’s Faith in O-Line is Secret to his Success

CLEMSON — As Cade Klubnik continues to embark on his most successful collegiate season yet, the Clemson quarterback described the expectations the offense has for itself.

He said, “You try to chase perfection every day, so that you can execute excellence.”

–This statement comes following wide receiver Adam Randall’s comment earlier in the week. Randall’s message which, was initially relayed from junior wideout Antonio Williams, said, “It’s a disappointment if we don’t score forty points.”

–Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller, who was also an All-American running back at Clemson, will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, prior to the start of No. 10 Clemson’s game against Virginia. Spiller set many NCAA, ACC and Clemson records during his four-year career in Tiger Town before going on to play eight seasons in the NFL.

Spiller joined Clemson’s coaching staff in 2020 and became the team’s running backs coach in 2021.

Klubnik had nothing but praises for Spiller as he expressed gratitude while explaining that he “thanked him for being the role model and just the person he is.” Klubnik went on to say Spiller’s effect on the team and the running back room. “They look up to him.” The Clemson quarterback continued, “It’s a huge honor to have someone like that come back and coach us.”

–Klubnik explained how comfortable he is when he drops back to pass due to his faith in the offensive line. Last year, the offensive line gave up 28 sacks, but so far this year he has barely been touched as the O-Line has been charged with just two of the team’s five sacks allowed. Klubnik detailed the trust element that he’s built with his linemen, “I don’t have a doubt in anything when I’m out there behind them.”