    • The Clemson Insider

    Multiple Injury Updates Following Wake Forest Game

    By Gavin Oliver,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOpvG_0w4gfPMa00

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had multiple injury updates following the 10 th -ranked Tigers’ 49-14 win at Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

    In addition to saying that star freshman receiver Bryant Wesco is day to day after rolling his ankle vs. Florida State last Saturday and missing the Wake Forest game, Swinney said that sophomore wideout Tyler Brown (ankle) is week to week.

    According to Swinney, Brown will be “shut down” Sunday as he continues to recover. He was available to play against the Demon Deacons if needed, and could return following Clemson’s open date on Oct. 26, which comes after next Saturday’s game vs. Virginia.

    “Tyler Brown was ready to play, if we needed him to win the game,” Swinney said on Saturday. “But we’re going to probably shut him down tomorrow… and he’ll probably be week to week. We’ve got an open date coming, and he’s kind of plateaued (in his rehab). We just need to try to see if we can get him over the hump with one game left and an open date.”

    As for redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Collin Sadler (calf) and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (undisclosed injury), Swinney said they are both still day to day.

    Green didn’t travel to Wake Forest and was out for the second straight game on Saturday. Sadler also didn’t travel for the Wake Forest game after making the trip for the FSU game but not playing against the Seminoles.

    “Collin is day to day. He made it last week. He had a little setback, but we’re hoping that he’ll be much better by Monday,” Swinney said. “Same as Stephiylan.”

    Next Saturday’s game vs. Virginia at Death Valley is set for a noon kickoff on ACC Network.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Tippi Curry
    1d ago
    tigers some stomped their asses
