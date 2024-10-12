No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest: Will’s Preview and Prediction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fast starts.

That is why Clemson has easily won its last four games. The Tigers have combined to outscore each of their first five opponents 90-0 in the first quarter.

It marks the first time since 1990 that Clemson has held its opponents scoreless in the opening quarter. After holding Georgia scoreless in the first quarter of the season opener, the Tigers outscored Appalachian State 35-0 in Game 2, NC State 28-0 in Game 3, Stanford 10-0 in Game 4 and Florida State 17-0 in Game 5.

Clemson’s first quarter scoring differential of +18.0 points leads the nation.

No. 10 Clemson (4-1, 3-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

Kickoff: Saturday, Noon

Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Spread: Clemson -20.0

Over/Under: 60.5

Series: Clemson leads series 71-17-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Clemson has an opportunity to seriously put itself in position for a run at the College Football Playoff. A win, of course, keeps the Tigers undefeated in ACC play and atop the conference standings. It also moves them another step closer to get to Charlotte where it can play for an automatic bid into the CFP as the ACC Champion. It also gives them an opportunity to move up the rankings and position themselves for an at-large spot in the CFP, as long as they can keep winning.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson has struggled at times to stop the run this year. Wake Forest’s slow-mesh approach in the run game could cause the Tigers some issues. Clemson’s defensive line has to reestablish the lines of scrimmage. If that works, the Tigers will have an opportunity to dominate. However, if they are unable to solve the slow mesh then it will put more pressure on Clemson’s linebackers and safeties to play coverage and to play with their eyes. If the slow mesh is working, it creates a lot of stress for opposing defenses and will make things interesting.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has to be licking his chops when looking at this matchup. The Demon Deacons rank last in the ACC in passing defense, allowing 291.4 yards per game. Opponents are completing 70.2 percent of their passes and are averaging 8.2 yards per attempt with 10 TDs allowed and just four interceptions. Klubnik has been one of the better passers in the league, averaging 243.8 yards per game, while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. The junior is averaging 8.5 yards per attempt with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Klubnik has also been a weapon with his legs this year, rushing for 168 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Through five games this season, Wake Forest safety Nick Andersen has been one of the best tacklers in the country and leads the Demon Deacons with 60 total tackles (12 per game) which is 21 more than the next closest player on the team. In addition to leading the team, Andersen also is the ACC leader with the next closest player totaling 48 tackles this season. Andersen’s 12 tackles per game ranks third nationally.

THIS AND THAT

Clemson is going for its 16 th straight win in the series, which would break its own record of 15 straight wins over Wake Forest from 1977-’91.

Wake Forest is looking for the program’s first win over a top 10 team since Oct. 26, 1946 when the Demon Deacons beat No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

FINAL ANALYSIS

Wake Forest is coming off an impressive come-from-behind win at NC State last Saturday, so the Demon Deacons will have a little confidence coming into this game. Last week, Klubnik showed how much he has grown up on the road with his performance in Tallahassee, Fla. Though the offense settled for field goals, the Clemson quarterback completed 19 of 33 passes for 235 yards and 2 TDs, with no interceptions or turnovers. Look for that improvement to continue this week against a Wake Forest secondary that is one of the worst in the country.

PREDICTION

Clemson 41, Wake Forest 20