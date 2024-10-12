TCI Game Day - Clemson Visits Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM – It is game day at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium where Clemson battles Wake Forest.

The Tigers look to move to 4-0 in the conference with a win over the Deacons.

Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Uhion Stadium

Kickoff: 12 PM



Television: ESPN

Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Divoracek, Taylor McGregor

2024 Record: Clemson 4-1, Wake Forest 2-3

ACC Record: Clemson 3-0, Wake Forest 1-1

Series History: Clemson leads series 71-17-1

Last Meeting: Clemson fell 17-12 on October 7, 2023

Clemson will attempt to remain undefeated in conference play when the Tigers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff at

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in WinstonSalem, N.C. is scheduled for noon ET.

On a week in which five members of the AP Top 15 fell victim to upsets, Clemson handled its business with a 29-13 win at Florida State in the Tigers’ 2024 road opener last Saturday. The victory improved Clemson to 3-0 in conference play this year, and the Tigers stand as the only team in the ACC to earn three conference wins so far this season.

Clemson joins Miami (2-0), SMU (2-0), Virginia (2-0) and Pitt (1-0) as one of only five teams to be undefeated in ACC play. Media members ranked

those schools second, third, seventh, 16th and 13th, respectively, in the ACC preseason poll. Clemson is one of six FBS schools nationally to have already collected at least three conference victories, joining Texas Tech (3-0 in the Big 12), Indiana (3-0 in the Big Ten) and Texas A&M (3-0 in the SEC), Army (4-0 in the American) and Navy (3-0 in the American).

Clemson’s four victories in 2024 have shared several commonalities, but chief among them have been the Tigers’ fast starts and their turnover efficiency. Clemson has outscored opponents 90-0 in the first quarter of

games this season, and Clemson’s first quarter scoring differential of +18.0 points leads the nation. This season marks Clemson’s first time holding opponents scoreless in the first quarter of each of the first five games of a season since 1990.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to start 4-0 in conference play for the 10th time under Dabo Swinney (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022). It would be Clemson’s 19th such start since joining the ACC in 1953.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 72-17-1 all-time against Wake Forest. It would pull Wake Forest within one defeat of Clemson’s most-defeated opponent, South Carolina, which Clemson has beaten 73 times.

– Clemson attempting to win its 16th consecutive game against Wake Forest, dating back to 2009, to take sole possession of the longest winning streak in series history (passing its 15 from 1977-91). Clemson’s current 15-game winning streak against Wake Forest is the Tigers’ longest active winning streak against an ACC foe.

– Clemson attempting to earn its fourth 16-game winning streak against a single opponent in school history, joining a 32-game streak against Furman (1938-present), a 29-game streak against Virginia (1955-89) and an 18-game streak against The Citadel (1932-present). It would join the Virginia streak as one of two winning streaks of 16-plus games against current FBS programs in Clemson history.

– Clemson attempting to earn an eighth straight road victory against Wake Forest, dating to 2010. Clemson’s last loss in Winston-Salem came in 2008, leading to Dabo Swinney being named Clemson’s interim head coach four days later.

– Clemson attempting to record an eight-game road winning streak against a single opponent for the fifth time in school history. It would match Clemson’s eight-game road winning streaks at Virginia Tech (1935-89) and The Citadel (1909-27) for the third-longest single-opponent road winning streak in school history.

– Head Coach Dabo Swinney (174), who became the ACC’s all-time winningest coach last week, attempting to become the first coach in conference history to win 175 career games at the helm of an ACC program.

STREAKIN’ AGAINST THE DEACONS

Clemson enters this year’s game against Wake Forest in search of its 16th consecutive victory against the Demon Deacons. Clemson’s 15-game winning streak is its longest active winning streak against any FBS foe.

The Tigers have produced 10-game winning streaks against opponents eight times in school history. Wake Forest is the only opponent against whom Clemson has recorded multiple winning streaks of 10-plus games, posting a 15-game winning streak against the Demon Deacons from 1977-91 as well as a 10-game streak from 1940-50.

Clemson has recorded three win streaks of 10 or more games against Wake Forest in comparison to a combined five 10-game streaks against all other opponents (Furman, Virginia, The Citadel, Presbyterian and Boston College).

WITH THE WIN…

– Head Coach Dabo Swinney earned his 174th career victory to pass Bobby Bowden (173 during Florida State’s tenure in the ACC) for the conference record for the most career head coaching victories leading an ACC program.

– Swinney earned his 174th career win to pass the career win totals of College Football Hall of Famers Robert Neyland (173-31-12) and Frank Solich (173-101).

– Clemson (802-473-45) earned its 802nd victory alltime to pass Auburn (801) for the 13th-most wins in FBS history.

– Clemson earned its 16th all-time victory against Florida State and its seventh all-time victory in Tallahassee.

– Clemson has now won four consecutive games at Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in series history.

– Clemson became only the fourth program ever to win four consecutive road games against Florida State in Tallahassee, joining Florida (six straight from 1966-76), Houston (four from 1966-78) and Miami (Fla.) (five from 1957-77 and four from 1981-87).

– By defeating Florida State after losing the Seminoles a year ago, Clemson has still not been beaten by the same team in back-to-back years since Florida State did so across a three-year span from 2012-14.

– Clemson improved to 23-10 under Dabo Swinney in games against teams to which Clemson lost its most recent game.

