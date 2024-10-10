Woodaz Believes Better Days Still Ahead for Clemson

CLEMSON — Clemson secured its first road victory last week at Florida State. Though the Seminoles never led the Tigers, the victory did not come as easy as the previous three routings in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium.

Though they allowed just 250 total yards, the Clemson defense was not happy with their play, especially late in the game when they allowed the Seminoles to convert three fourth downs that led to a touchdown.

Linebacker Wade Woodaz was especially hard on himself.

“I feel like I could have had three picks,” he said. “Watching the tape, I definitely could have, and I knew it once I got off the field… but we got the job done.”

Woodaz’s stats tell a different story than his self-criticisms. The junior forced a fumble and broke up a pass in addition to leading his team with 10 tackles. His mindset about his own performance plays into his vision for the rest of the Tigers’ season.

“If we get satisfied then we’re going to end up hurting ourselves,” he said. “W e really just got to keep our heads down and preach the mindset that we haven’t done anything because in my eyes we really haven’t. If the season were to end right now we would be an average team.”

Woodaz asserted this mindset is in place because Clemson has big goals for the rest of the year.

“There’s just so much left… all of our goals are still there and there’s so much out there for us to do,” he said.

While Woodaz believes the Tigers are far from their peak form, he noted how winning at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium increased their team chemistry.

“At away games it’s only us. There’s 80 of us and that’s it,” he said. “There’s a few people in the stands rooting for us but we’re all we got so just coming together in those moments and bringing our own energy because we can’t feed off the crowd.”

The Tigers defense cultivated this energy by allowing fewer points than in any of their previous games this year. Clemson allowed just 22 rushing yards in the contest and won the turnover margin for the fourth consecutive game.

Now, the Tigers have a new chance to improve their chemistry and take the next towards greatness when they travel to take on Wake Forest Saturday (noon, ESPN).