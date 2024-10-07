Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clemson Insider

    Clemson’s Ranking in Dinich’s Latest CFP Top 12 Prediction

    By Staff Reports,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I4w9_0vxsM6Ou00

    How do things stand in the 12-team College Football Playoff picture after a chaotic Week 6 of the season, according to Heather Dinich?

    Dinich, ESPN’s foremost College Football Playoff insider, gave her updated prediction of the CFP selection committee’s top 12 if that ranking were released today.

    Following Clemson’s 29-13 win at Florida State, the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 ACC) remained at No. 9 in Dinich’s latest projection (subscription required) of the CFP top 12.

    “Since losing its season opener to Georgia, Clemson has reeled off four straight wins in convincing fashion, including its first true road win Saturday at Florida State,” Dinich wrote, regarding why Clemson could be ranked at that No. 9 spot.

    “While other contenders have suffered upsets and struggled to find consistency, the Tigers are improving every week and the offense seems to have found its groove while the defense remains one of the best in the country. While the season-opening loss to the Bulldogs was lopsided, it remains a loss to a top-five contender, which will lessen the blow a bit in the committee meeting room.”

    Dinich also ranked Clemson at No. 4 among the top one-loss playoff contenders after Week 6 (behind Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee) and Dinich weighed in on how the Tigers can overcome the aforementioned loss to Georgia in the committee meeting room.

    “Win the ACC championship and earn an automatic bid OR … run the table and possibly get in as a two-loss ACC runner-up, along with Miami,” Dinich wrote. “Clemson’s biggest problem is the rest of the ACC. The Tigers might not have a win against a ranked opponent for the entire regular season, so they have to avoid an upset on their way to Charlotte.”

    The 12-team playoff field will feature the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, as determined by the CFP selection committee. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and receive first-round byes, with the fifth highest-ranked conference champion being seeded where it was ranked, or at No. 12 if its final ranking lands outside of the top 12.

    Texas is No. 1 in Dinich’s projected CFP top 12 right now, with Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee comprising the rest of the top five, in that order. Penn State is No. 6, followed by Oregon, Miami and then Clemson. Ole Miss, BYU and Boise State round out the top 12 behind Clemson.

    A limited number of signed replica road signs from Cade Klubnik are available!  Visit Clemson Variety & Frame or purchase online!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REc88_0vxsM6Ou00

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Understanding 12-Team CFP, how it Works - Clemson in position to make playoff for first time since 2020
    The Clemson Insider1 day ago
    College Football did Clemson a Favor
    The Clemson Insider6 hours ago
    Clemson Makes a Major Move in Latest AP Poll
    The Clemson Insider2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
    Futurism1 day ago
    Surging Tigers Keep Rising in ESPN Power Rankings
    The Clemson Insider1 day ago
    Bad News for South Carolina
    The Clemson Insider21 hours ago
    Bad news for UGA
    The Clemson Insider1 day ago
    Why did Deshaun Watson walk off on 4th down play? Fans figured it out.
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Higgins Goes off in Week 5
    The Clemson Insider2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Judge Provides Preliminary Approval for NCAA-House Settlement
    The Clemson Insider1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA26 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Lawrence Celebrates Birthday with Clutch Performance for Jags
    The Clemson Insider2 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Former lawmaker returns 20 years later to challenge GOP incumbent
    Wisconsin Watch20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy