    Denhoff Having Fun Playing with First Team

    By Chase Hughes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILDSQ_0vn6D1gd00

    CLEMSON – The 17 th ranked Clemson Tigers are prepping for Saturday’s game against Stanford (7 p.m., ESPN). Earlier this week, the media got the chance to catch up with defensive end Cade Denhoff after his first career start.

    –Denhoff touched on finally getting the chance to run out with the first group to start the game, “It was a lot of fun. It was a long time in the process to get to that point, just a lot of development but it was a blessing to be able to run out there first with the Tigers defense.”

    –Denhoff was asked about the first season under coach Chris Rumph: “It has been a blast. He is an exceptional coach. We love what he has done with us so far with our position group, just really the learning aspect of it. He has just taught us so much about the position and how to play it correctly, just breaking down the fundamentals of it.”

    –When asked about how defensive tackle Peter Woods has handled the change to defensive end, Denhoff said, “He is just a freak athlete. I mean that is what stands out the most from it. It took him a couple weeks because he came over in the spring to get adjusted. It is not that much different but there is a little bit of differences that you kind of have to be aware of but I mean he just took off from there”

    –Denhoff recovered a fumble after a sack from his defensive end counterpart TJ Parker. Here is what he had to say about the play, “I just scrambled and got off the ground as quick as I could and looking back at the film, me and DeMonte [Capehart] were both diving at the same time, so yeah that was a fun play.”

