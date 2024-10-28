Vote for Jackson Metro Student of the Week Oct. 27-Nov. 2

The Clarion Ledger's Jackson Metro Student of the Week feature highlights the outstanding achievements of local high school students, academic and beyond.

Each week, you can vote for one winner out of five nominees.

Read about this week's nominees, all past Student of the Week nominees that came in a second place, and then vote in the poll below. The poll will close Thursday at noon. Winners will be announced on Friday morning each week.

You can cast a vote once per hour per device.

Nominees

All of this week's nominees were close runner-ups in past Jackson Metro Student of the Week polls.

Thomas Blanks: Blanks was a previous nominee for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, and he came in second with 985 votes. He is a senior at Jackson Academy. As co-chair, Blanks helped organize the Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes Kickoff in the PAC, which was attended by more than 300 high school students from all across the Jackson metro area. Thomas is an Honor Roll student and is enrolled in both Honors and AP courses. He is JA's Student Body Chaplain and plays baseball for the varsity Raiders.

Lindan Garner: Garner was a nominee for the week of Sept. 15-21 in which he placed second with 5,072 votes. As a Jackson Prep senior, Garner is preparing for a life in government and public service. Having recently returned from a summer trip to Boys Nation in Washington, DC, he was one of only two participants elected by his peers at Boys State to represent Mississippi. Closer to home, Garner serves as vice president of his senior class and was recently named to Jackson Prep’s 30+ ACT Club. He previously served on the Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council and is currently a student ambassador for the Mississippi Secretary of State. Garner was recognized as Most Effective Attorney in the 2024 Mock Trial Competition and is the current Speaker of the House for the Mississippi Youth Legislature.

Jailynn MarShay Sanders: Sanders was nominated in the inaugural Student of the Week poll in which she placed second with 343 votes. She is an honor student at Provine High School who was so determined to keep her grades at an “A” during the months of February through May 2024. After her complications with her colon, Sanders was rushed into surgery, induced into a coma for seven days and stayed in the hospital for a month. She still maintained all of her duties as cheer captain, vice president, and all other activities during her junior year and received honor roll with all A’s. Sanders is also co-author of the book “Hey Sis” which helps her peers with everyday pressure of society.

Marlon D. Williams Jr.: Williams Jr. was a nominee is last week's poll for Oct. 20-26, in which he placed second in the closest Student of the Week poll yet garnering 2,514 votes. As a sophomore and honor student at Jim Hill High School, he shows leadership and demonstrates hard work in his classwork and in his everyday life. Williams Jr. is a member of the football and track teams.

Brayden Young: Young was previously nominated for the week of Sept. 22-28, in which he came in second with 978 votes. A senior at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Young has taken a keen interest in psychology since taking MRA’s dual credit psychology course as a junior. He plans to major in forensic psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi and is an integral part of the Live Well club. The Live Well club focuses on a proactive approach to promoting mental health on MRA’s high school campus. Young continues to be a strong advocate for the Live Well club while maintaining a heavy academic course load during his senior year. He plays a pivotal role in MRA’s visual & performing arts productions as one of the lead stage managers and is an active member of the cross-country team.

