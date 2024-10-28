Open in App
    How will lawmakers address disenfranchisement in 2025? See their plan

    By Grant McLaughlin, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    Mississippi House lawmakers are again looking to address disenfranchisement of people previously convicted of nonviolent felonies, but the best path forward may require a two-thirds vote of the Legislature and a vote of the people.

    During a Wednesday House Constitution Committee hearing at the State Capitol, lawmakers heard recommendations from Secure Democracy U.S.A., a nonprofit that studies elections and voter access.

    Director of Advocacy Evan Preston said that an amendment to the state's constitution is the most likely vehicle to return voting rights to those who have been disenfranchised. If changes are only statutory, whatever the Legislature passes could be legally challenged and held up in court.

    "Any amendment that happens outside of changes in the Constitution could face legal challenge," Preston said.

    If the Legislature votes to amend the constitution, it will then go before a vote of the people.

    Preston also presented data to the committee, citing that about 52,000 of Mississippi's estimated 68,871 disenfranchised citizens committed nonviolent crimes. According to a Secure Democracy poll completed last year, more than 80% of state voters support restoring suffrage to people who are no longer incarcerated and live, work and pay taxes.

    Disenfranchisement numbers in MS: This week in politics: Thousands disenfranchised in Mississippi. How many and other updates

    Preston also recommended that public education on disenfranchisement be widespread and the Legislature or Mississippi Secretary of State's Office post materials about the state of disenfranchisement in Mississippi and any legal changes.

    Secretary of State's position on disenfranchising

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFNcv_0wP9yUfw00

    At the same meeting, the Secretary of State's Office, helmed by Republican Michael Watson, asked state lawmakers to pass a bill taking voting rights away from anyone who commits a felony in Mississippi, but return that right to nonviolent offenders upon completion of their sentence terms.

    "We think that will be a better rule than trying to differentiate which crimes may be worse or best (for disenfranchisement)," Assistant Secretary of State Kyle Kirkpatrick said.

    Watson's office also recommended that for nonviolent offenders, voting rights could either be returned automatically upon completion of sentencing terms such as jail time, payment of fines and parole, or that people could submit paperwork to MSOS and have them restored via application.

    Either way, people who committed violent felonies would still have the ability to request suffrage through the Legislature.

    House Rep. Kabir Karriem, D-Columbus, and Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, both said the recommendation from MSOS is a step in the wrong direction.

    "I think it's disappointing to hear from the Secretary of State, an elected official who depends on people voting, and who is responsible for making sure that eligible Mississippians have unfettered access to the ballot box, would recommend that we make this list even longer, and in doing that, we would actually disenfranchise more people," Summers said.

    Karriem said some of things said were disheartening.

    "We need to kind of massage a little bit more as we proceed going into the next session," Karriem said.

    History of disenfranchisement in Mississippi

    Disenfranchisement has its roots deep in the soil of a Jim Crow South. During the 1890 constitutional convention in Mississippi, the practice was adopted to prevent Black voters from reaching the polls, according to Clarion Ledger records and reporting .

    “There is no use to equivocate or lie about the matter. Mississippi's constitutional convention of 1890 was held for no other purpose than to eliminate the (explicative) from politics,” Former Gov. James K. Vardaman said of the decision years later. Other Southern states soon followed with similar laws, as reported by the Clarion Ledger.

    Court case on voting rights: Mississippi's felon disenfranchisement laws can remain in place, U.S. Appeals Court rules

    There are 23 specific disenfranchising crimes, which include those listed out in the state constitution, as well as crimes added through the Mississippi Attorney General's Office. According to data presented by Secure Democracy at the meeting, there are at least 70 other crimes that fall under the terms of those 23 disenfranchising crimes.

    Today, Mississippi is one of only four states that do not automatically restore voting rights to individuals upon completion of sentencing terms. Currently, someone must ask a lawmaker to file a bill on their behalf, and then only a two-thirds vote of the Mississippi House, Senate and a pass by the governor's desk can return their suffrage.

    Several experts said the process is not only difficult for the person requesting the bill, but convincing two-thirds of lawmakers to give back that right as well as the governor is no small thing in the face of other priorities every year.

    This past year alone, several suffrage bills never made it out of the Capitol. Since 1997, 494 individual suffrage bills were introduced in the Legislature, but only 207 have made it through the legislative process.

    Disenfranchisement work in 2024 and 2025 at State Capitol

    Attempts to give many of those people back their voting rights died in the Senate during the 2024 Legislative Session , and both House Speaker Jason White, R-West, and House Constitution Committee Chairman Price Wallace, R-Mendenhall, have vowed to take up the legislation again in 2025.

    After the meeting, Wallace said the recommendations laid out by Watson's office will work as a good starting point for the legislation he and his committee members will work on next year.

    Grant McLaughlin covers the Legislature and state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How will lawmakers address disenfranchisement in 2025? See their plan

