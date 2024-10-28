JSU homecoming parade moves back to campus this year. See homecoming schedule here

Jackson State University's homecoming season is almost in full swing. This year, the much-anticipated homecoming parade will take place on campus and promises an exciting kick off to Saturday's football game.

The parade will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, on Dr. Robert Smith Sr. Parkway with Pro Football Hall of Famer and JSU alum Robert "Dr. Doom" Brazile serving as the parade's grand marshal.

In recent years, the JSU homecoming parade has taken place downtown. Chair of the Homecoming Parade Committee Arron Richardson said the decision to bring the parade back to campus was based on a desire to further highlight the JSU community.

The relocation will also allow a better flow with other homecoming events taking place on campus. Also returning this year is the parade tradition of throwing out candy. Richardson said in recent years, tossing candy to the crowds of spectators was not permitted, but the parade's return to campus made that tradition possible again.

Richardson said the JSU community has been supportive of the parade's return to campus.

"When they found out we were having the parade back on campus, the surrounding community really embraced us," Richardson said.

This year's JSU homecoming theme is "Thee House Party," paying homage to the popular '90s hip-hop duo Kid n' Play. The duo sparked the "House Party" movie franchise.

While JSU changes the homecoming theme every year, nostalgia is always at the heart, especially for alumni returning to their alma mater to swap stories and relive their college years. Richardson said he expects no less than 5,000 alumni to return for the festivities.

Richardson, who is serving as chair for the first time this year, extended his gratitude to his fellow committee members who work tirelessly to plan homecoming each year. He said JSU always tries to make homecoming bigger and better each year, and the team is already thinking about next year's events.

A week-long celebration

Leading up to Saturday's parade, JSU will host a week's worth of homecoming activities.

Monday

On Monday, Oct. 28, students and community members can enjoy the "Boots and Brims Rodeo" starting at noon on the Gibbs-Green Pedestrian Walkway.

Later that evening, JSU students can attend the "Thee glow" rave party on the John A. Peoples Building Lawn. The rave will start at 8 p.m., Oct. 28, and end at 11 p.m. A valid JSU student ID is required for entry.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, two community events will take place on campus. The "Monster Mash Octoberfest" is an event catered toward children and families and will begin at 4 p.m. in the Pearl Street Parking Lot.

A fashion show and mocktail contest called "Thee Haus of Tigers" will start at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Gibbs-Green Pedestrian Walkway.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, a homecoming concert featuring artists GloRilla, YTB Fatt and T99zy will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 each and JSU student tickets are $25.

Thursday

A Halloween-themed magic show will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium. Admission is free for JSU students, faculty and staff.

Also on Halloween night, two events will take place. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, guests can enjoy the "1400 Fright Fest" street jam in the Rose E. McCoy Parking Lot. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, the Alumni Block Party will take place in the Jackson Convention Complex.

Friday

On Friday, Nov. 1, a "Party Through the Decades" step show will start at 7 p.m. in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. General admission tickets are $20 each and JSU student tickets are $10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The "Yard Fest" will also take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Legacy Garden. Richardson said this event is his favorite because it allows alumni to relive their time on campus.

"The alums get to come back and tell their stories about how they were while they were on the Yard," Richardson said. "They come back. They want to give back. They want to have a great time. It's a party vibe. 'Thee house party' is the best tagline we can have because we're looking to have a great time this entire week."

Saturday

Of course, all of these festivities lead up to the big homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 2. Starting at 2 p.m., the JSU Tigers will face the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

A full schedule of homecoming week events is listed on the JSU website .

