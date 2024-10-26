OXFORD — Both Ole Miss football and Oklahoma fans cheered during a powerful moment in Saturday's game between the Rebels and Sooners .

No. 18 Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) beat Oklahoma 26-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

With less than 12 minutes remaining in the game, play was stopped for an incident that required medical attention. Dr. Kurre Luber, who was on the Ole Miss sideline during the game, lay on the ground. Three medical professionals surrounded him. He was attended to for several minutes before being helped to his feet.

Luber was able to walk off the field.

"That was scary," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "I didn't see right when it happened with Dr. Luber. He's been awesome around here. He's been awesome to my family. Great man. That was a really scary moment when he wasn't moving."

Nearly the entire Rebels roster grouped around Luber in support. Kiffin said the team said a collective prayer.

When Luber walked off, he was greeted with raucous applause.

"I told (defensive end) Jared (Ivey) when we got everyone together and prayed, I said, 'That was a pretty powerful prayer' because right as we got done praying he stood up,' " Kiffin said. "It was pretty neat that he was back. We saw him after. A lot better than what we were initially worried about."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin on medical stoppage for doctor on sideline: 'That was scary'