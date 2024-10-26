Open in App
    What channel is Ole Miss football vs Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

    By Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28INGv_0wMznol500

    Ole Miss football returns home with an opportunity to even the SEC record on Saturday against Oklahoma .

    The Rebels were off last week following the overtime loss to LSU two weeks ago. Ole Miss' CFP margin of error has been used up with five games to play.

    The Sooners made a change at offensive coordinator after last week's loss to South Carolina and an overall poor offensive performance so far in 2024. Jackson Arnold will start at QB.

    Here's how to watch the Ole Miss football vs. Oklahoma game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Ole Miss football vs. Oklahoma on today?

    Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    GOAL LINE PACKAGE: How lineman JJ Pegues became a record-setting, automatic touchdown for Ole Miss football

    Ole Miss football vs. Oklahoma time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Start time: 11 a.m. CT

    The Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game starts at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

    Ole Miss football vs. Oklahoma predictions, picks, odds

    Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Hutchens' prediction: Ole Miss 24, Oklahoma 10

    Ole Miss hosts a floundering opponent in need of answers. They will be tough to find in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels' defense, led by linebacker Chris Paul and a ferocious defensive front, should hold Oklahoma's offense at bay.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

    • Odds: Ole Miss -20.5
    • O/U: 49.5 points
    • Money line: Oklahoma +825, Ole Miss -1400

    Ole Miss football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Furman, W 76-0
    • Sept. 7: MTSU, W 52-3
    • Sept. 14: at Wake Forest, W 40-6
    • Sept. 21: Georgia Southern, W 52-13
    • Sept. 28: Kentucky, L 20-17
    • Oct. 5: at South Carolina, W 27-3
    • Oct. 12: at LSU, L 29-26 OT
    • Oct. 19: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 26: Oklahoma, 11 a.m. on ESPN
    • Nov. 2: at Arkansas, TBD
    • Nov. 9: Georgia, TBD
    • Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 23: at Florida, 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN
    • Nov. 29: Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 5-2 (1-2 SEC)

    Oklahoma football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 30: Temple, W 51-3
    • Sept. 7: Houston, W 16-12
    • Sept. 14: Tulane, W 34-19
    • Sept. 21: Tennessee, L 25-15
    • Sept. 28: at Auburn, W 27-21
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: vs. Texas in Dallas, L 34-3
    • Oct. 19: South Carolina, L 35-9
    • Oct. 26: at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. on ESPN
    • Nov. 2: Maine, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
    • Nov. 9: at Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 23 : Alabama, TBD
    • Nov. 30: at LSU, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 4-3 (1-3 SEC)

