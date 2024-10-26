What channel is Ole Miss football vs Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

Ole Miss football returns home with an opportunity to even the SEC record on Saturday against Oklahoma .

The Rebels were off last week following the overtime loss to LSU two weeks ago. Ole Miss' CFP margin of error has been used up with five games to play.

The Sooners made a change at offensive coordinator after last week's loss to South Carolina and an overall poor offensive performance so far in 2024. Jackson Arnold will start at QB.

Here's how to watch the Ole Miss football vs. Oklahoma game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: FUBO (free trial available) and ESPN app

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Start time: 11 a.m. CT

The Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game starts at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Hutchens' prediction: Ole Miss 24, Oklahoma 10

Ole Miss hosts a floundering opponent in need of answers. They will be tough to find in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels' defense, led by linebacker Chris Paul and a ferocious defensive front, should hold Oklahoma's offense at bay.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

Odds: Ole Miss -20.5

Ole Miss -20.5 O/U: 49.5 points

49.5 points Money line: Oklahoma +825, Ole Miss -1400

Aug. 31: Furman, W 76-0

Furman, W 76-0 Sept. 7: MTSU, W 52-3

MTSU, W 52-3 Sept. 14: at Wake Forest, W 40-6

at Wake Forest, W 40-6 Sept. 21: Georgia Southern, W 52-13

Georgia Southern, W 52-13 Sept. 28: Kentucky, L 20-17

Kentucky, L 20-17 Oct. 5: at South Carolina, W 27-3

at South Carolina, W 27-3 Oct. 12: at LSU, L 29-26 OT

at LSU, L 29-26 OT Oct. 19: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 26: Oklahoma, 11 a.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma, 11 a.m. on ESPN Nov. 2: at Arkansas, TBD

at Arkansas, TBD Nov. 9: Georgia, TBD

Georgia, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23: at Florida, 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN

at Florida, 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN Nov. 29: Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 5-2 (1-2 SEC)

Aug. 30: Temple, W 51-3

Temple, W 51-3 Sept. 7: Houston, W 16-12

Houston, W 16-12 Sept. 14: Tulane, W 34-19

Tulane, W 34-19 Sept. 21: Tennessee, L 25-15

Tennessee, L 25-15 Sept. 28: at Auburn, W 27-21

at Auburn, W 27-21 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: vs. Texas in Dallas, L 34-3

vs. Texas in Dallas, L 34-3 Oct. 19: South Carolina, L 35-9

South Carolina, L 35-9 Oct. 26: at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. on ESPN

at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. on ESPN Nov. 2: Maine, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Maine, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ Nov. 9: at Missouri, TBD

at Missouri, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23 : Alabama, TBD

: Alabama, TBD Nov. 30: at LSU, TBD

at LSU, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-3 (1-3 SEC)

