What channel is Mississippi State football vs Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

Mississippi State football's best chance at a SEC victory in Jeff Lebby's first season comes against Arkansas on Saturday in Starkville.

The Bulldogs put together two encouraging performances against ranked foes Georgia and Texas A&M, and now face the reeling Razorbacks at home.

Saturday's game is key for Arkansas' bowl eligibility hopes with games against Ole Miss, Texas and Missouri upcoming. The Hogs were throttled by LSU at home last week.

Here's how to watch the Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: FUBO

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Neal and Aaron Murray will call the game from the booth at Davis Wade Stadium, with Ashley ShahAhmadi reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Start time: 11:45 a.m. CT

The Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas game starts at 11:45 a.m. CT Saturday from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Sklar's prediction: Arkansas 27, Mississippi State 26

This is a very winnable game for MSU, which has played much better in three consecutive games. However, the defense is still a big concern. It’ll be tight in the fourth quarter, until Arkansas pulls ahead on a late game-winning field goal.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

Odds: Arkansas -7

Arkansas -7 O/U: 56.5 points

56.5 points Money line: Arkansas -250, Mississippi State +200

Aug. 31: EKU, W 56-7

EKU, W 56-7 Sept. 7: at Arizona State, L 30-23

at Arizona State, L 30-23 Sept. 14: Toledo, L 41-17

Toledo, L 41-17 Sept. 21: Florida, L 45-28

Florida, L 45-28 Sept. 28: at Texas, L 35-13

at Texas, L 35-13 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: at Georgia, L 41-31

at Georgia, L 41-31 Oct. 19: Texas A&M, L 34-24

Texas A&M, L 34-24 Oct. 26: Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network

Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network Nov. 2: UMass, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network

UMass, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network Nov. 9: at Tennessee, TBD

at Tennessee, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23: Missouri, TBD

Missouri, TBD Nov. 29: at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 1-5 (0-3 SEC)

Aug. 29: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W 70-0

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W 70-0 Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State, L 39-31 2OT

at Oklahoma State, L 39-31 2OT Sept. 14: UAB, W 37-27

UAB, W 37-27 Sept. 21: at Auburn, W 24-14

at Auburn, W 24-14 Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, L 21-17

vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, L 21-17 Oct. 5: Tennessee, W 19-14

Tennessee, W 19-14 Oct. 12: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 19: LSU, L 34-10

LSU, L 34-10 Oct. 26: at Mississippi State, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network

at Mississippi State, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network Nov. 2: Ole Miss, 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. on TBD

Ole Miss, 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. on TBD Nov. 9: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 16: Texas, 11 a.m. on TBD

Texas, 11 a.m. on TBD Nov. 23 : Louisiana Tech, TBD on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

: Louisiana Tech, TBD on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Nov. 30: at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. on TBD

at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. on TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-3 (2-2 SEC)

