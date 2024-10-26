Open in App
    • The Clarion Ledger

    What channel is Mississippi State football vs Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

    By Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icBdX_0wMzkV2n00

    Mississippi State football's best chance at a SEC victory in Jeff Lebby's first season comes against Arkansas on Saturday in Starkville.

    The Bulldogs put together two encouraging performances against ranked foes Georgia and Texas A&M, and now face the reeling Razorbacks at home.

    Saturday's game is key for Arkansas' bowl eligibility hopes with games against Ole Miss, Texas and Missouri upcoming. The Hogs were throttled by LSU at home last week.

    Here's how to watch the Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas on today?

    Mississippi State vs. Arkansas will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Neal and Aaron Murray will call the game from the booth at Davis Wade Stadium, with Ashley ShahAhmadi reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Start time: 11:45 a.m. CT

    The Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas game starts at 11:45 a.m. CT Saturday from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

    Mississippi State football vs. Arkansas predictions, picks, odds

    Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Sklar's prediction: Arkansas 27, Mississippi State 26

    This is a very winnable game for MSU, which has played much better in three consecutive games. However, the defense is still a big concern. It’ll be tight in the fourth quarter, until Arkansas pulls ahead on a late game-winning field goal.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

    • Odds: Arkansas -7
    • O/U: 56.5 points
    • Money line: Arkansas -250, Mississippi State +200

    Mississippi State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: EKU, W 56-7
    • Sept. 7: at Arizona State, L 30-23
    • Sept. 14: Toledo, L 41-17
    • Sept. 21: Florida, L 45-28
    • Sept. 28: at Texas, L 35-13
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: at Georgia, L 41-31
    • Oct. 19: Texas A&M, L 34-24
    • Oct. 26: Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network
    • Nov. 2: UMass, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Nov. 9: at Tennessee, TBD
    • Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 23: Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 29: at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 1-5 (0-3 SEC)

    Arkansas football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 29: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W 70-0
    • Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State, L 39-31 2OT
    • Sept. 14: UAB, W 37-27
    • Sept. 21: at Auburn, W 24-14
    • Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, L 21-17
    • Oct. 5: Tennessee, W 19-14
    • Oct. 12: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 19: LSU, L 34-10
    • Oct. 26: at Mississippi State, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network
    • Nov. 2: Ole Miss, 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. on TBD
    • Nov. 9: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 16: Texas, 11 a.m. on TBD
    • Nov. 23 : Louisiana Tech, TBD on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Nov. 30: at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. on TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 4-3 (2-2 SEC)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What channel is Mississippi State football vs Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

