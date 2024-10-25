Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    Who won Jackson Metro Student of the Week Oct. 20-26? Find out here

    By Mary Boyte, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWymi_0wLRqX1E00

    Each week the Clarion Ledger highlights the achievements of outstanding local high school students. Out of five nominees, there can only be one Jackson Metro Student of the Week.

    The votes are in.

    After a tight race all week, Mikenzey Hodges-Woods of Lanier High School is the Clarion Ledger's Jackson Metro Student of the Week for Oct. 20-26. Hodges-Woods won with just under 40% of the votes and just 58 votes more than the runner-up.

    Hodges-Woods is a senior at Lanier High School. She entered her senior year with a 3.7 GPA. She is also a part of the dance team, powerlifting team, cross-country track team and track team.

    Named 2024-2025 Miss Lanier, Hodges-Woods is also a member of the state superintendent student advisory council. She is also a member of the student government and National Honor Society.

    Last week's winner: Who won Jackson Metro Student of the Week for Oct. 13-19? Find out here

    You can vote to decide the next Jackson Metro Student of the Week. Polls open Monday morning and close Thursday at noon. Winners are announced on Friday.

    Are you a teacher, principal or other faculty member with a nomination? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@gannett.com for more information.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Who won Jackson Metro Student of the Week Oct. 20-26? Find out here

    Related Search

    Jackson metro studentLanier high schoolStudent achievementsStudent leadershipHigh School awardsNational Honor Society

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 18 hours ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA23 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy