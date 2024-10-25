Who won Jackson Metro Student of the Week Oct. 20-26? Find out here

Each week the Clarion Ledger highlights the achievements of outstanding local high school students. Out of five nominees, there can only be one Jackson Metro Student of the Week.

The votes are in.

After a tight race all week, Mikenzey Hodges-Woods of Lanier High School is the Clarion Ledger's Jackson Metro Student of the Week for Oct. 20-26. Hodges-Woods won with just under 40% of the votes and just 58 votes more than the runner-up.

Hodges-Woods is a senior at Lanier High School. She entered her senior year with a 3.7 GPA. She is also a part of the dance team, powerlifting team, cross-country track team and track team.

Named 2024-2025 Miss Lanier, Hodges-Woods is also a member of the state superintendent student advisory council. She is also a member of the student government and National Honor Society.

You can vote to decide the next Jackson Metro Student of the Week. Polls open Monday morning and close Thursday at noon. Winners are announced on Friday.

Are you a teacher, principal or other faculty member with a nomination? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@gannett.com for more information.

