Much anticipated Jackson-area barbecue restaurant is ready to open. See when and where

The latest creation of the uber-successful chef and businessman Derek Emerson is close to being unveiled.

Emerson, 55, who owns and operates the iconic Walker's Drive-In in Fondren, Caet Seafood in Ridgeland and Local 463 in Ridgeland, is close to opening Sacred Ground Barbeque in Pocahontas.

The name honors the Pocahontas American Indian mounds and archaeology site that sits directly across the highway.

Emerson won't give an exact date for the opening just yet, saying he expects the new place to take customers by mid-November. He did say that renovating the historic building and getting it ready has had its challenges.

"It's all been good. There have been some issues here and there, but all is good," Emerson said. "Really, I have been going back and forth with my sauces. I guess I need to finalize that."

While he has been successful with all of his businesses, Emerson said putting together Sacred Ground Barbecue has almost been therapeutic for him.

"I think what I have learned is that I needed barbecue more than barbecue needed me," he said. "I needed the process of thinking again, because I have been doing the same thing for so long. Getting back in for this has really helped me personally. At some point, you get a little burned out, and this process has really gotten my juices flowing again. This has kind of put me back where I should have been."

Emerson is renovating what was previously T'Beaux's Crawfish and what was forever ago Big D's barbecue. Amazingly, there have been many memorable restaurants along this swath of U.S. 49 in Mississippi, where people could often tell where they were based on which side of the teepee they were on.

The famous landmark was erected in Pocahontas, an unincorporated community in northern Hinds County, and was home to The Big Teepee BBQ restaurant. The restaurant closed in 2012 and the teepee went up for sale.

In 2016, the roadside attraction across from T'Beaux's was torn down to accommodate a new Dollar General.

Now, Emerson is breathing life back into the area with what he calls Texas craft barbecue.

"It's definitely going to be a destination, more like a joint," Emerson said of the location that is just minutes from Lake Cavalier, Lake Lorman, Flora and Livingston.

He said in addition to the food served Thursday through Sunday, there will be pin ball machines, a juke box, what he calls "cruise ship shuffleboard" and other amenities other restaurants may not have.

"We put together one of the ping pong tables for outside yesterday. So, that's just one more piece of the puzzle," Emerson said.

How he got here

Emerson, who grew up in Beverly Hills, California, and spent summers with his grandparents in Meridian, said his first restaurant job was at the Subway on East Northside Drive in Jackson. After attending a small culinary school in Memphis, he worked at Brick Oven Café in Jackson and BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar in Jackson. He moved to Atlanta where he worked for Nava, Buckhead Bread Company, and the Blueridge Grill and became an executive sous chef at Dick & Harry’s.

After four years, Emerson became executive chef at what was then a new restaurant, Schimmel’s, where he met his wife. They purchased Walker’s Drive-In in 2001 and opened Local 463 in 2010.

Emerson says he is not wanting to be in competition with other barbecue places in the Jackson area. However, he also wants to do things differently and in a different style than most restaurants.

Getting ready

The building was built in 1890 and Emerson said he is leaving much of the building just as it was when he purchased it a few months ago.

"It's been a slow process and it has come out nicer than I originally thought it would," Emerson said. "It looks great, and I am super excited about it."

The landscaping was completed in the last few days and there are more last-minute details that are being attended to.

He said that when he does officially open the doors everyday, the restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and will stay open until the food runs out.

"We will do it all fresh every day," he said. "All of this has really come together, and I am excited to see us finally open. It is going to be fun."

