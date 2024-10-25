These are some of the most haunted houses in Mississippi to visit during spooky season

Haunted houses are a Halloween staple.

But, we're not talking about houses with decorations and people in costumes ready to jump out and scare you. Mississippi has a host of homes that many believe are actually haunted by real ghosts.

Here are some of the state's most haunted homes according to legend and first-hand experiences.

Fairview Inn, Jackson

This first haunted house is not technically a house. However, the Belhaven building makes the list because before the Fairview Inn was a hotel, the Colonial Revival-style building served as a home to Felix Gunter, the president of the Jackson Board of Trade, in the early 20th century.

Gunter bought the property in 1913. Shortly after, in 1921, the house was purchased and remodeled by W.E. Guild, treasurer of the Finkbine Lumber Company.

In 1993, historians discovered the original designer of Fairview, Robert Closson Spencer, Jr., was an associate of famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Through several owners, the building's oak-paneled library remained mostly unchanged. When the building was renovated to become the Fairview Inn in 2000, the designer's kept Spencer's original vision.

The library was converted into the Library Lounge in 2006, an upscale bar that remains a popular spot today.

In 2018, the Mississippi Paranormal Research Institute investigated the Fairview Inn over the course of several weeks. Investigators David Childers, Elaine McLemore and Carl McLemore said they found evidence that the historic hotel is still home to spirits from decades past— and they like to interact with guests.

The Clarion Ledger followed this 2018 investigation and spoke to several guests who reported interactions with ghost children rolling marbles on the ground, a former owner of the inn and a spirit called the "Watcher," who supposedly guards the other spirits of the house.

McRaven House, Vicksburg

The McRaven House is often regarded as the most haunted house in Mississippi.

Located in the heart of Vicksburg, the house is a accumulation of several owners who added onto the original portion built in 1797 by Andrew Glass. According to legend, Glass would rob people traveling the Natchez Trace and bring his loot back to the home.

After Glass' sudden death, the house became home for Stephen Howard and his wife Mary Elizabeth Howard, who died in the home the same year during childbirth.

During the Civil War, the McRaven House was converted into a Confederate field hospital. The building became the scene of several soldier deaths. John H. Bobb, the owner at the time, was fatally shot on the property by Union soldiers.

Finally, William Murray and his family moved into the home. Four of them would meet their deaths inside the house, and by 1960, only two of Murray's daughters remained.

After the Murray sisters sold the home in 1960, the property fell into disarray until the Reed family bought the house in 2015 and reopened it to the public.

Today, visitors can tour the restored McRaven house. History buffs can take guided tour during the day. Those searching for something spookier can take one of the guided ghost tours after the sun sets.

The Towers, Natchez

The Towers Historic Home and Gardens in Natchez has well over two centuries of history within its walls — and some believe its past inhabitants never left.

Originally built in 1790, the current mansion is a result of several phases of construction and architecture styles including West Indies, Neo-Classical and Renaissance Revival.

The name comes from the third period of construction in 1858. An Italian Villa style structure was added onto the home complete with two third-story rooms perched on each of the front corners. These "towers" were then destroyed in a fire during the early 20th century.

The towers were eventually restored in their original style, and now guests can step back in time while touring the mansion. The oak trees surrounding the property have stood since before the Civil War.

During the Civil War, the home served as headquarters for occupying federal troops. These soldiers are often seen by visitors today. The original owners, the Fleming family, also makes frequent appearances.

Those interested in seeing the building's history and perhaps some of its previous residents can take a candlelight tour exploring the home's paranormal activity.

Merrehope, Meridian

Merrehope's story began in 1859 when early Meridian settler Richard McLemore gifted his daughter, Juriah, and her husband, William H. Jackson a parcel of his land. The couple built a cottage in Greek Revival style.

When the Civil War began, the Merrehope cottage became the headquarters of Confederate General Leonidas Polk. As the war raged on, the cottage was overtaken by Union General William Tecumseh Sherman. Sherman and his troops burned down nearly all of Meridian, but the Merrehope cottage remained standing.

The home changed hands several times in the century following the Civil War. Each owner made additions and adjusted architectural styles from Italian to Neoclassical.

For 30 years in the early to mid 20th century, Merrehope served as a boarding house. In 1945, the home was converted into eight apartments.

In 1968, the Meridian Restorations Foundation comprised of members of the Federated Women's Clubs of Meridian purchased the property, restored the home and used it as a central meeting location.

Today, Merrehope serves as a museum and event venue.

Countless people have passed through Merrehope's halls in the past two centuries. According to some, the cottage is still home to at least two of these spirits who can be seen wandering from room to room.

Merrehope offers historical tours, and the Meridian Restorations Foundation is currently raising funds to repair the home's roof damaged by leaking rainwater.

Linden Hill, Holly Springs

Linden Hill has sat quietly in Holly Springs for nearly 200 years watching residents come and go.

According to previous Clarion Ledger reporting , Linden Hill's most prevalent ghostly resident today is a woman named Beulah Cawthon who grew up in the home in the early 20th century. When Cawthon was 25, her family committed her to the Mississippi State Insane Asylum in Jackson due to ongoing mental health issues.

After briefly returning to the home several months later, Cawthon was sent back to the hospital where she would live until her death in 1968. Legend says Cawthon's parents sent her back after waking one night to find their daughter standing over their bed with a hatchet.

While Cawthon's body was buried in a nearby cemetery, many believe her spirit returned home to Linden Hill. In 2018, the Clarion Ledger spoke to the house's owners at the time, Stacey and Jimmy Humphreys, who reported hearing strange noises including footsteps and moans.

Liden Hill has hosted ghost investigators in recent years and was featured on the Travel Channel's "Haunted in the Heartland."

Tour company Haunted Holly Springs offers ghost tours of the city, with the "Lonely Ghoul of Linden Hill" listed as part of the "City of the Dead" tour.

