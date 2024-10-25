Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    These are some of the most haunted houses in Mississippi to visit during spooky season

    By Mary Boyte, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    Haunted houses are a Halloween staple.

    But, we're not talking about houses with decorations and people in costumes ready to jump out and scare you. Mississippi has a host of homes that many believe are actually haunted by real ghosts.

    Here are some of the state's most haunted homes according to legend and first-hand experiences.

    Fairview Inn, Jackson

    This first haunted house is not technically a house. However, the Belhaven building makes the list because before the Fairview Inn was a hotel, the Colonial Revival-style building served as a home to Felix Gunter, the president of the Jackson Board of Trade, in the early 20th century.

    Gunter bought the property in 1913. Shortly after, in 1921, the house was purchased and remodeled by W.E. Guild, treasurer of the Finkbine Lumber Company.

    In 1993, historians discovered the original designer of Fairview, Robert Closson Spencer, Jr., was an associate of famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

    Through several owners, the building's oak-paneled library remained mostly unchanged. When the building was renovated to become the Fairview Inn in 2000, the designer's kept Spencer's original vision.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9fCY_0wLRjjTt00

    The library was converted into the Library Lounge in 2006, an upscale bar that remains a popular spot today.

    In 2018, the Mississippi Paranormal Research Institute investigated the Fairview Inn over the course of several weeks. Investigators David Childers, Elaine McLemore and Carl McLemore said they found evidence that the historic hotel is still home to spirits from decades past— and they like to interact with guests.

    The Clarion Ledger followed this 2018 investigation and spoke to several guests who reported interactions with ghost children rolling marbles on the ground, a former owner of the inn and a spirit called the "Watcher," who supposedly guards the other spirits of the house.

    McRaven House, Vicksburg

    The McRaven House is often regarded as the most haunted house in Mississippi.

    Located in the heart of Vicksburg, the house is a accumulation of several owners who added onto the original portion built in 1797 by Andrew Glass. According to legend, Glass would rob people traveling the Natchez Trace and bring his loot back to the home.

    After Glass' sudden death, the house became home for Stephen Howard and his wife Mary Elizabeth Howard, who died in the home the same year during childbirth.

    During the Civil War, the McRaven House was converted into a Confederate field hospital. The building became the scene of several soldier deaths. John H. Bobb, the owner at the time, was fatally shot on the property by Union soldiers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbrBw_0wLRjjTt00

    Finally, William Murray and his family moved into the home. Four of them would meet their deaths inside the house, and by 1960, only two of Murray's daughters remained.

    After the Murray sisters sold the home in 1960, the property fell into disarray until the Reed family bought the house in 2015 and reopened it to the public.

    Today, visitors can tour the restored McRaven house. History buffs can take guided tour during the day. Those searching for something spookier can take one of the guided ghost tours after the sun sets.

    Behind the scenes at the fair: A world behind the rides: a look into the MS State Fair goat shows

    The Towers, Natchez

    The Towers Historic Home and Gardens in Natchez has well over two centuries of history within its walls — and some believe its past inhabitants never left.

    Originally built in 1790, the current mansion is a result of several phases of construction and architecture styles including West Indies, Neo-Classical and Renaissance Revival.

    The name comes from the third period of construction in 1858. An Italian Villa style structure was added onto the home complete with two third-story rooms perched on each of the front corners. These "towers" were then destroyed in a fire during the early 20th century.

    The towers were eventually restored in their original style, and now guests can step back in time while touring the mansion. The oak trees surrounding the property have stood since before the Civil War.

    During the Civil War, the home served as headquarters for occupying federal troops. These soldiers are often seen by visitors today. The original owners, the Fleming family, also makes frequent appearances.

    Those interested in seeing the building's history and perhaps some of its previous residents can take a candlelight tour exploring the home's paranormal activity.

    Merrehope, Meridian

    Merrehope's story began in 1859 when early Meridian settler Richard McLemore gifted his daughter, Juriah, and her husband, William H. Jackson a parcel of his land. The couple built a cottage in Greek Revival style.

    When the Civil War began, the Merrehope cottage became the headquarters of Confederate General Leonidas Polk. As the war raged on, the cottage was overtaken by Union General William Tecumseh Sherman. Sherman and his troops burned down nearly all of Meridian, but the Merrehope cottage remained standing.

    The home changed hands several times in the century following the Civil War. Each owner made additions and adjusted architectural styles from Italian to Neoclassical.

    For 30 years in the early to mid 20th century, Merrehope served as a boarding house. In 1945, the home was converted into eight apartments.

    In 1968, the Meridian Restorations Foundation comprised of members of the Federated Women's Clubs of Meridian purchased the property, restored the home and used it as a central meeting location.

    Today, Merrehope serves as a museum and event venue.

    Countless people have passed through Merrehope's halls in the past two centuries. According to some, the cottage is still home to at least two of these spirits who can be seen wandering from room to room.

    Merrehope offers historical tours, and the Meridian Restorations Foundation is currently raising funds to repair the home's roof damaged by leaking rainwater.

    It's almost time to set clocks back: When does daylight saving time end? See when to set your clocks back

    Linden Hill, Holly Springs

    Linden Hill has sat quietly in Holly Springs for nearly 200 years watching residents come and go.

    According to previous Clarion Ledger reporting , Linden Hill's most prevalent ghostly resident today is a woman named Beulah Cawthon who grew up in the home in the early 20th century. When Cawthon was 25, her family committed her to the Mississippi State Insane Asylum in Jackson due to ongoing mental health issues.

    After briefly returning to the home several months later, Cawthon was sent back to the hospital where she would live until her death in 1968. Legend says Cawthon's parents sent her back after waking one night to find their daughter standing over their bed with a hatchet.

    While Cawthon's body was buried in a nearby cemetery, many believe her spirit returned home to Linden Hill. In 2018, the Clarion Ledger spoke to the house's owners at the time, Stacey and Jimmy Humphreys, who reported hearing strange noises including footsteps and moans.

    Liden Hill has hosted ghost investigators in recent years and was featured on the Travel Channel's "Haunted in the Heartland."

    Tour company Haunted Holly Springs offers ghost tours of the city, with the "Lonely Ghoul of Linden Hill" listed as part of the "City of the Dead" tour.

    Did we miss your favorite haunted house? Let us know! Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: These are some of the most haunted houses in Mississippi to visit during spooky season

    Related Search

    Haunted housesHistoric mansionsHalloween attractionsMost hauntedMcraven houseParanormal investigations

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    James Sheller
    20h ago
    Go to McRaven in Vicksburg. You won't be disappointed.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    UPI News7 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Skeletal Remains Discovered in Kosciusko
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy