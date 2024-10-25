Looking for some spooky fun this Halloween? Here are some Jackson events and activities

With Halloween right around the corner, Jackson-area residents of all ages can find events to celebrate the spooky season, including concerts, exhibits and more.

Read on and mark your calendars for some of the capital city's scariest — and some more silly than spooky — events and activities this year.

Hallowteen

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25

n: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 Where: Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S Lamar St.

Sponsored by the Mississippi Museum of Art Teen Council, this free event is catered toward high school students looking for some spooky fun.

Hallowteen guests can enjoy activities in the museum's art garden including art-making, trivia, a gallery talk, trick-or-treating and door prizes.

Costumes are encouraged.

Harry Potter outdoor movie night

When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25

7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 Where: Fondren Yard, 3025 N State St.

Fondren Yard will put on this free event in the green space behind The Station.

This movie night's main feature is a magical classic: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Candlelight spooky songs concert

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25

6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 Where: Old Capitol Museum, 100 State St.

If you're looking for something slightly different than the normal haunted houses and hayrides, consider a candlelight concert of Halloween-inspired music performed by the Listeso String Quartet.

The quartet will put on two shows on Oct. 25; the first will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the second will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The tentative program includes classics such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and "Time Warp" from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show." The program also includes themes from beloved Halloween movies including "Psycho," "Ghostbusters," "Halloween," "Beetlejuice" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" among others.

Ticket prices are approximately $45-$55 depending on seating choice.

Guests must be 8 years or older and those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Trick or Treat at the Two Mississippi Museums

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 Where: Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North St.

The Two Mississippi Museums will provide a fun and educational Halloween experience for children. Trick-or-treat stations will include activities and information about Mississippi's mysteries from years past.

Admission is free for people wearing costumes.

Creepy doll exhibit

When: Oct. 1 through Oct. 31

Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 Where: Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North St.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has brought six "eerie" dolls to the Two Mississippi Museums for a limited time.

Guests can explore Mississippi's history through these historical artifacts from the mid-19th century to the early 20th century. Dolls on display include everything from rag dolls to clown toys.

The exhibit is free with admission. Museum tickets range from $13 to $15 with children under 3 getting in free. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free on Sundays.

Boo at the Zoo

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 Where: Jackson Zoo, 2918 W. Capitol St.

Looking for something more catered toward children? The poster advertising the Boo at the Jackson Zoo promises a "merry not scary spooky time."

Activities will include a children's costume parade, a haunted train ride, games and trick-or-treating with local businesses and organizations.

Admission is $2 per person and free for children under the age of 2. Haunted train ride tickets are $3 and are cash only.

Tickets are available at the gates or online on the Jackson Zoo website.

Fondren Fright

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 Where: Fondren North Neighborhood

Fondren North Neighborhood Association will hold the second annual Fondren Fright, a family-friendly event that includes trick-or-treating, food trucks and a movie screening.

The event covers Brook Drive, Montbrook Drive and Gardner Street, but all Jackson neighbors are welcome.

Trick-or-treating will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food trucks will open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Halloween on the Green

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31

5:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31 Where: The District at Eastover, 1200 Eastover Dr.

This free event on the District at Eastover green space will include trick-or-treating, popcorn stands and a costume contest.

The costume contest will give out prizes for first through third place.

A showing of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus will round out the evening starting at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

