Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    Looking for some spooky fun this Halloween? Here are some Jackson events and activities

    By Mary Boyte, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URgsO_0wLQkyRK00

    With Halloween right around the corner, Jackson-area residents of all ages can find events to celebrate the spooky season, including concerts, exhibits and more.

    Read on and mark your calendars for some of the capital city's scariest — and some more silly than spooky — events and activities this year.

    Hallowteen

    • Whe n: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25
    • Where: Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S Lamar St.

    Sponsored by the Mississippi Museum of Art Teen Council, this free event is catered toward high school students looking for some spooky fun.

    Hallowteen guests can enjoy activities in the museum's art garden including art-making, trivia, a gallery talk, trick-or-treating and door prizes.

    Costumes are encouraged.

    Calling all Swifties: What will it cost Mississippi residents traveling to NOLA for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

    Harry Potter outdoor movie night

    • When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25
    • Where: Fondren Yard, 3025 N State St.

    Fondren Yard will put on this free event in the green space behind The Station.

    This movie night's main feature is a magical classic: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

    Candlelight spooky songs concert

    • When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25
    • Where: Old Capitol Museum, 100 State St.

    If you're looking for something slightly different than the normal haunted houses and hayrides, consider a candlelight concert of Halloween-inspired music performed by the Listeso String Quartet.

    The quartet will put on two shows on Oct. 25; the first will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the second will begin at 8:30 p.m.

    The tentative program includes classics such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and "Time Warp" from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show." The program also includes themes from beloved Halloween movies including "Psycho," "Ghostbusters," "Halloween," "Beetlejuice" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" among others.

    Ticket prices are approximately $45-$55 depending on seating choice.

    Guests must be 8 years or older and those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

    Trick or Treat at the Two Mississippi Museums

    • When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Where: Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North St.

    The Two Mississippi Museums will provide a fun and educational Halloween experience for children. Trick-or-treat stations will include activities and information about Mississippi's mysteries from years past.

    Admission is free for people wearing costumes.

    Creepy doll exhibit

    • When: Oct. 1 through Oct. 31
    • Where: Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North St.

    The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has brought six "eerie" dolls to the Two Mississippi Museums for a limited time.

    Guests can explore Mississippi's history through these historical artifacts from the mid-19th century to the early 20th century. Dolls on display include everything from rag dolls to clown toys.

    The exhibit is free with admission. Museum tickets range from $13 to $15 with children under 3 getting in free. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free on Sundays.

    Do you live in this city? Study looks at most affordable cities in nation. Only one MS city made the list. See ranking

    Boo at the Zoo

    • When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Where: Jackson Zoo, 2918 W. Capitol St.

    Looking for something more catered toward children? The poster advertising the Boo at the Jackson Zoo promises a "merry not scary spooky time."

    Activities will include a children's costume parade, a haunted train ride, games and trick-or-treating with local businesses and organizations.

    Admission is $2 per person and free for children under the age of 2. Haunted train ride tickets are $3 and are cash only.

    Tickets are available at the gates or online on the Jackson Zoo website.

    Fondren Fright

    • When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Where: Fondren North Neighborhood

    Fondren North Neighborhood Association will hold the second annual Fondren Fright, a family-friendly event that includes trick-or-treating, food trucks and a movie screening.

    The event covers Brook Drive, Montbrook Drive and Gardner Street, but all Jackson neighbors are welcome.

    Trick-or-treating will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food trucks will open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

    Halloween on the Green

    • When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31
    • Where: The District at Eastover, 1200 Eastover Dr.

    This free event on the District at Eastover green space will include trick-or-treating, popcorn stands and a costume contest.

    The costume contest will give out prizes for first through third place.

    A showing of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus will round out the evening starting at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

    Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Looking for some spooky fun this Halloween? Here are some Jackson events and activities

    Related Search

    Halloween eventsMichael JacksonHarry Potter nightTaylor Swift concertTwo Mississippi museumsJackson zoo

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post24 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy