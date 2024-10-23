When will construction near downtown Jackson toward Interstate 55 end? Here's what we know

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said lanes near Pearl Street in downtown Jackson will be temporarily closed as a demolition project continues until the end of 2024.

MDOT Spokesperson Michael Flood said temporary road closures at the entrance ramp from Pearl Street to Interstate 55 South began Friday, Oct. 18, and will conclude Friday, Nov. 15.

Flood said the closure is part of a hydro-demolition project on the north and southbound Interstate 55 bridges over the Pearl River in Jackson. The project will remain underway until the end of 2024.

"The Pearl Street ramp to get to I-55 southbound is going to be closed for a month while they do the hydro-demolition project," Flood said. "On the northbound side, they're going to leave one lane open for an exit and one lane to be used as a thru lane for traffic that's headed north on I-55."

Flood said the hydro-demolition of those existing I-55 bridge decks over the Pearl River will require two lanes to be shut down at a time, leaving two travel lanes open in each direction.

"While Pearl Street is part of the project, they're not going to be working on Pearl Street," Flood said. "That area is going to be closed on that southbound entrance, because we can't have drivers trying to merge onto an area that has two lanes closed. It would just be too dangerous of a situation."

See if judge denied or granted: Carly Madison Gregg's motion for a new trial after being sentenced to life in prison for murdering her mother

According to Flood, hydro-demolition is essentially "an industrial construction power washer" that removes existing asphalt and concreate on top of the bridge deck and down to its rebar, using high-pressure water. Flood said it is important for crews to see the shape of the rebar to ensure the bridge can handle various loads of stress such as weight of vehicles and environmental factors.

"The work is needed to extend the life of the bridges that have been there for several decades," Flood said.

The lane closures will have an impact on the averaged–113,000 vehicles passing through this stretch daily, Flood said.

To limit congestion, MDOT advised drivers to drive slowly, stay alert for roadside crews and concrete barriers, and to seek alternative routes when possible:

I-220 for I-55 through traffic

SR 468 to SR 25

SR 475 to SR 25

Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and X.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: When will construction near downtown Jackson toward Interstate 55 end? Here's what we know