Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    When will construction near downtown Jackson toward Interstate 55 end? Here's what we know

    By Pam Dankins, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    The Mississippi Department of Transportation said lanes near Pearl Street in downtown Jackson will be temporarily closed as a demolition project continues until the end of 2024.

    MDOT Spokesperson Michael Flood said temporary road closures at the entrance ramp from Pearl Street to Interstate 55 South began Friday, Oct. 18, and will conclude Friday, Nov. 15.

    Flood said the closure is part of a hydro-demolition project on the north and southbound Interstate 55 bridges over the Pearl River in Jackson. The project will remain underway until the end of 2024.

    "The Pearl Street ramp to get to I-55 southbound is going to be closed for a month while they do the hydro-demolition project," Flood said. "On the northbound side, they're going to leave one lane open for an exit and one lane to be used as a thru lane for traffic that's headed north on I-55."

    Flood said the hydro-demolition of those existing I-55 bridge decks over the Pearl River will require two lanes to be shut down at a time, leaving two travel lanes open in each direction.

    "While Pearl Street is part of the project, they're not going to be working on Pearl Street," Flood said. "That area is going to be closed on that southbound entrance, because we can't have drivers trying to merge onto an area that has two lanes closed. It would just be too dangerous of a situation."

    See if judge denied or granted: Carly Madison Gregg's motion for a new trial after being sentenced to life in prison for murdering her mother

    According to Flood, hydro-demolition is essentially "an industrial construction power washer" that removes existing asphalt and concreate on top of the bridge deck and down to its rebar, using high-pressure water. Flood said it is important for crews to see the shape of the rebar to ensure the bridge can handle various loads of stress such as weight of vehicles and environmental factors.

    "The work is needed to extend the life of the bridges that have been there for several decades," Flood said.

    The lane closures will have an impact on the averaged–113,000 vehicles passing through this stretch daily, Flood said.

    To limit congestion, MDOT advised drivers to drive slowly, stay alert for roadside crews and concrete barriers, and to seek alternative routes when possible:

    • I-220 for I-55 through traffic
    • SR 468 to SR 25
    • SR 475 to SR 25

    Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and X.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: When will construction near downtown Jackson toward Interstate 55 end? Here's what we know

    Related Search

    Road closuresTraffic disruptionsPearl riverPearl streetMississippi clarion ledgerMobile app

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney45 minutes ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney20 hours ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Georgia measure would cap increases in homes’ taxable value to curb higher property taxes
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Borough fires employee; mum on details
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy