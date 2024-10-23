What will it cost Mississippi residents traveling to NOLA for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift has officially entered the last leg of her global Eras Tour. After a three-show run in Miami, Swift will travel to play three nights in a row in New Orleans starting Friday.

Mississippi-based Swifties with tickets have a relatively short drive to get to the Caesars Superdome, but the easy trip still comes with a hefty price tag.

The three New Orleans shows from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 have been sold out for months. However, the ticket resale marke t has remained active and has reached a fever pitch as the weekend approaches.

As of Oct. 1, a secondhand ticket to one of the New Orleans shows will set you back $3,986 on average, according to a study conducted by SeatPick .

Fans can expect travel, dining, lodging and more costs added on top of that initial ticket price.

Friday night will mark the first of the last three Eras Tour shows Swift will play in New Orleans. Read on to see some of the additional costs as well as lodging and dining options Mississippi fans can expect this weekend.

Travel and lodging

A car drive from Jackson, Miss., to New Orleans is around 200 miles, with the fastest route taking just under three hours. A car trip from Hattiesburg clocks in at around two hours or less, just over 100 miles.

For Jackson-based Swifties, if a car trip isn't a option, the Jackson Amtrak station offers a train ride to New Orleans that will get you there in around four and a half hours. A coach ticket will set you back around $50 to $60.

Regardless of the mode of transportation, New Orleans and Company estimated more than 150,000 fans will flock to the city this weekend to attend one of the sold-out shows.

As of Oct. 13, according to New Orleans and Company, hotel rooms in the city are almost completely sold out for the nights of the Oct. 25 and 26, and nearly 80% are booked up for the night of Oct. 27.

Hotels within the city do have limited availability and several are seizing the opportunity to cater to Swifties for the weekend.

The Nopsi Hotel offers the "Shake it Off" package to fans staying on one or more nights during the concert weekend. The package includes an Eras Tour-themed brunch for two and a welcome gift with a friendship bracelet, a gift that honors the Swiftie tradition of exchanging handmade bracelets during shows.

As of Tuesday, the hotel does still have availability, with room prices starting at around $1,300 per night, including the promotional package.

Parking

Fans looking for more affordable options can find various lodging options further away from the concert venue. Taking this option will save money on lodging but leaves attendees searching for transportation options to the venue.

Parking prices vary for garages and lots near the Caesars Superdome. If you are willing to walk, the lots typically offer more affordable prices the further away you get from the venue.

The Superdome offers booking in advance in one of seven parking garages or two surface lots. Prices for a spot in these are around $40-$50 as of Tuesday.

Additional costs

Ticket prices, travel, lodging and parking tickets add up for an expensive weekend trip for Jackson residents attending this weekend's Eras Tour shows.

These costs also do not factor in other likely expenses including food, alcohol and merchandise.

A study conducted by JeffBet determined New Orleans was the most expensive city out of Swift's upcoming U.S. shows. These cities include Miami and Indianapolis.

For Swifties, all these costs are worth it for an enchanted night out of their wildest dreams at the Eras Tour.

