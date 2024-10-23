Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    What will it cost Mississippi residents traveling to NOLA for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

    By Mary Boyte, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWvKW_0wIOZa6K00

    Taylor Swift has officially entered the last leg of her global Eras Tour. After a three-show run in Miami, Swift will travel to play three nights in a row in New Orleans starting Friday.

    Mississippi-based Swifties with tickets have a relatively short drive to get to the Caesars Superdome, but the easy trip still comes with a hefty price tag.

    The three New Orleans shows from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 have been sold out for months. However, the ticket resale marke t has remained active and has reached a fever pitch as the weekend approaches.

    As of Oct. 1, a secondhand ticket to one of the New Orleans shows will set you back $3,986 on average, according to a study conducted by SeatPick .

    Fans can expect travel, dining, lodging and more costs added on top of that initial ticket price.

    Friday night will mark the first of the last three Eras Tour shows Swift will play in New Orleans. Read on to see some of the additional costs as well as lodging and dining options Mississippi fans can expect this weekend.

    Travel and lodging

    A car drive from Jackson, Miss., to New Orleans is around 200 miles, with the fastest route taking just under three hours. A car trip from Hattiesburg clocks in at around two hours or less, just over 100 miles.

    For Jackson-based Swifties, if a car trip isn't a option, the Jackson Amtrak station offers a train ride to New Orleans that will get you there in around four and a half hours. A coach ticket will set you back around $50 to $60.

    The next best thing: Want to see a one-of-a-kind Taylor Swift display? This MS museum has it for a limited time

    Regardless of the mode of transportation, New Orleans and Company estimated more than 150,000 fans will flock to the city this weekend to attend one of the sold-out shows.

    As of Oct. 13, according to New Orleans and Company, hotel rooms in the city are almost completely sold out for the nights of the Oct. 25 and 26, and nearly 80% are booked up for the night of Oct. 27.

    Hotels within the city do have limited availability and several are seizing the opportunity to cater to Swifties for the weekend.

    The Nopsi Hotel offers the "Shake it Off" package to fans staying on one or more nights during the concert weekend. The package includes an Eras Tour-themed brunch for two and a welcome gift with a friendship bracelet, a gift that honors the Swiftie tradition of exchanging handmade bracelets during shows.

    As of Tuesday, the hotel does still have availability, with room prices starting at around $1,300 per night, including the promotional package.

    Do you live in this city? Study looks at most affordable cities in nation. Only one MS city made the list. See ranking

    Parking

    Fans looking for more affordable options can find various lodging options further away from the concert venue. Taking this option will save money on lodging but leaves attendees searching for transportation options to the venue.

    Parking prices vary for garages and lots near the Caesars Superdome. If you are willing to walk, the lots typically offer more affordable prices the further away you get from the venue.

    The Superdome offers booking in advance in one of seven parking garages or two surface lots. Prices for a spot in these are around $40-$50 as of Tuesday.

    Additional costs

    Ticket prices, travel, lodging and parking tickets add up for an expensive weekend trip for Jackson residents attending this weekend's Eras Tour shows.

    These costs also do not factor in other likely expenses including food, alcohol and merchandise.

    A study conducted by JeffBet determined New Orleans was the most expensive city out of Swift's upcoming U.S. shows. These cities include Miami and Indianapolis.

    For Swifties, all these costs are worth it for an enchanted night out of their wildest dreams at the Eras Tour.

    Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What will it cost Mississippi residents traveling to NOLA for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

    Related Search

    Taylor Swift tourNew Orleans showsEras tour ticketsTaylor SwiftNew OrleansTravel costs

    Comments / 28

    Add a Comment
    Lora
    1d ago
    Nothing because I never liked her or her music. She's evil
    imneverheardorseenidontexist
    1d ago
    They can have it! Don’t like her music or her.. never have.. not even when she was on American idol👎🏻😝
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY5 days ago
    Rapper Who Spent 10 Years in Jail for Diddy Finally Speaks: “I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy”
    Showbiz4113 days ago
    Stunning blonde who went viral after being spotted on TV at Texas-Georgia game tracked down by fans
    The US Sun2 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News6 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Taylor Swift Calls Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce Onstage After Missing His Football Game
    PureWow3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Mississippi shooting victims named after gunman opens fire on crowd after high school football game
    themirror.com5 days ago
    Who will never receive Social Security?
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Steph Curry arrives 22 hours late to celebrate only sister’s special day – and wife Ayesha steals spotlight
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Former All-Pro NFL Cornerback Named Top Candidate for College Football Job
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Newbern and Friends Do Cruisin’ The Coast: After Doing Three Engine Swaps In Two Days, The Rest Of The Trip Has To Go Smoother And Easier! Doesn’t It?
    bangshift.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy