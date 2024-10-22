Open in App
    The Clarion Ledger

    Perks of being a journalist: My brush with not only greatness but also the greatest

    By Mac Gordon,

    2 days ago

    Most of us in newspaper work often spend time interviewing and reporting on people of a certain notability — and nobility in some cases.

    Thus, being starstruck is generally not in our DNAs. That held true for me until the person considered as the most famous person on the planet suddenly appeared in Leland, Mississippi.

    This played out in the mid-1980s while Virginia Grissom Gordon and I operated the local weekly newspaper. I was getting ready for church when the phone rang about 8:30 on Sunday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUzaI_0wGpLu1L00

    “Mac, bring your camera and come to the health clinic downtown. Hurry. You wouldn’t believe who’s up here if I told you.”

    I was stunned on arrival to see boxing champion and activist Muhammad Ali and the incomparable artist Kris Kristofferson, one of the foremost talents of our era. He died Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

    These men and a sizable entourage were traveling through the struggling Delta region on a “poverty tour.” They were standing near “Black Dog,” a working man’s neighborhood in the town.

    In the next edition of the Leland Progress, we dutifully printed an almost full page photo of these two famous Americans.

    My sportswriting days exposed me to cause celebres like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart, Lee Trevino and other pro golfers at the Masters, which I covered three times. As for Stewart, who died in a plane crash in 1999, I was one of the last reporters to photograph him wearing long pants, not his trademark knickers, this at the old Magnolia Classic in 1982 at Hattiesburg.

    I also covered two Super Bowls and the Saints home games for several years. I wrote about Walter Payton at Jackson State and interviewed legendary college football coaches John Vaught and Bear Bryant several times each.

    The nicest former pro athlete I ever met was Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, brought to the Capitol by the Legislative Black Caucus. I first met this gentleman when Lee Elder broke the color line at the Masters in 1975. Brown led his followers.

    As a political reporter and legislative aide, Democratic Gov. William Winter was a favorite, as were former Republican Govs. Haley Barbour and Kirk Fordice, former Democratic Govs. Ray Mabus, Ronnie Musgrove and Bill Waller and state officials Mike Chaney, George Dale, Tim Ford, Dick Molpus, Mike Moore, Lester Spell and Amy Tuck, along with U.S. Reps. David Bowen and Wayne Dowdy.

    I met President Jimmy Carter in Plains. I’ve known John Grisham as a legislator and a writer. I met some noted people online like the late Millsaps College historian Charles Sallis, a personal hero.

    The Legislature brought many celebs to the Capitol, including B.B. King, Faith Hill and Hal Halbrook.

    But, on that Sunday morning four decades ago, I met “The Greatest” and the legendary performer, Kristofferson. This was special. This was beyond the norm and completely unexpected.

    Ali, who burst to fame as an Olympian in 1960, died in 2016 at age 74. He was Sports Illustrated magazine's “Sportsman of the Century,” which covers a lot of stadiums.

    Only a few persons have paraded Earth with the notoriety of Ali, who was first controversial for refusing entry into the Army. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his draft evasion conviction.

    In many eyes, Ali, who died in 2016 at 74, redeemed himself through humanitarian acts across the world. It is estimated that he helped to feed more than 22 million people affected by hunger here, there and everywhere.

    Kristofferson was a cultural arts paragon and a genuine person. He wrote many memorable songs for other stars to sing.

    “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” first recorded by Ray Stevens, then Johnny Cash, is my obvious favorite.

    — Mac Gordon, a native of McComb, is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com .

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Perks of being a journalist: My brush with not only greatness but also the greatest

