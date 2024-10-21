Carly Madison Gregg motion for new trial denied. Defense appeals verdict to MS Supreme Court

A Rankin County judge denied Carly Madison Gregg's motion for a new trial days after defense attorneys for Gregg appealed the case to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Kevin Camp, one of Gregg's defense attorneys, filed a notice of appeal on Friday in the Rankin County Circuit Court. Camp said the defense is appealing the verdict in Gregg's case.

Camp's filing comes nearly a month after a jury sentenced Gregg to life in prison without parole after finding her guilty of murdering her 40-year-old mother, Ashley Smylie, attempting to murder her 39-year-old stepfather, Heath Smylie, and tampering with evidence.

The offense occurred on March 19 at the family’s Brandon home, when Gregg was 14 years old . Gregg is now 15 years old.

Last month, Defense Attorney Bridget Todd filed a motion on Sept. 26 asking Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur to overrule the jury's verdict or order a new trial . Todd argued "new evidence and material" had been discovered that could "produce a different result in a new trial."

"Carly did not receive a fair and impartial trial," Todd wrote in the filing.

In a Oct. 7 response filing, Rankin County Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Newman argued the defense’s motion fails to comply with Mississippi Rule of Criminal Procedure because it "fails to state the specific factual grounds and specific legal authority in support of the allegations." Newman said the jury "got the verdict correct," and there were "no errors by the Court that adversely affected the defendant."

"Not liking the outcome of a trial, is not grounds for a new trial," Newman wrote in the prosecution's filing.

Arthur denied the motion for a new trial on Monday, Oct. 21 stating no new material has been discovered that would probably produce a different result of Gregg’s trial.

"The Jury's verdicts are not contrary to law or the weight of the evidence. Defendant’s trial strategy was to concede the commission of the crime in the face of video evidence of the crime, eyewitness testimony, statements against interest made by the defendant, DAN evidence, evidence of gunshot residue, and ballistic evidence. Defendant chose to present the affirmative defense of insanity. The Jury heard multiple witnesses regarding the Defendant's mental state and the Defendant's expert witness who was not hired until after the discovery deadline passed. The Jury found the Defendant was not insane at the time of the crime," Arthur wrote in his order.

