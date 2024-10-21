Councilman names Hinds DA Jody Owens, Mayor Lumumba as those involved in bribery scandal

Days after a second conspirator pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges, a few members of the Jackson City Council have — and a few haven't — responded to questions regarding the bribery scandal that involves at least two more unidentified Jackson elected officials.

Speaking after the council's Legislative Committee meeting on Monday, Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley at first said they are worried about how the bribery scandal will affect residents' trust of Jackson's government.

Asked which elected officials are involved, Foote said he believes that Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and "one of the council members are considered unindicted co-conspirators." Foote declined to name which member of the council he believes is involved in the bribery scandal.

Asked if he agrees with Foote's statement, Hartley, paused for a moment, smiled, and said "I do not disagree with that."

Right before the council's meeting, Lumumba held a press conference where he dodged questions surrounding the bribery scandal. Though pressed by reporters, the mayor only repeatedly said "I have never conspired with anyone to commit a crime."

Ward 7 Councilwoman and Council President Virgi Lindsay did not comment when asked about the bribery scandal, only saying she will wait until further information is released to make a statement.

"I don't have any information and I don't have any comments or official statements to make at this time," Lindsay said.

Unlike Foote, Lindsay refused to name which of the Jackson elected officials she thinks are involved.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and it makes me uncomfortable to make any comments until we have definitive information and action as a result of the investigation," Lindsay said.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who was not present during Monday's committee meeting, said he would be willing to give a comment and talk about which elected officials he believes are involved after Tuesday's regular council meeting.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell, who attended Monday's Legislative Committee meeting virtually, did not respond to a request for comment. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks, who was not present during Monday's committee meeting, did not respond to a request for comment regarding the bribery scandal. Banks also missed last Tuesday's special council meeting.

The second conspirator to plead guilty in the scandal is Sherik Marve' Smith, a local insurance specialist for Penn Global Marketing. Smith, along with an "Unindicted Co-conspirator A," facilitated bribes with two unidentified Jackson elected officials, according to court documents. All that is known of "Unindicted Co-conspirator A" is they are resident of Hinds County.

The Jackson elected officials involved in the scandal allegedly took bribes from two undercover FBI agents posed as real estate developers from Nashville. The agents said they were interested in bidding on the city's long sought after downtown hotel development across the street from the Jackson Convention Complex. The city put out a statement of qualifications, or SOQ, for the project on Jan. 31.

Smith and "Unindicted Co-conspirator A" helped the undercover agents bribe the Jackson elected officials, who are only known as "Unindicted Co-conspirator B" and "Unindicted Co-conspirator C."

Acoording to court documents, "Unindicted Co-conspirator B" accepted a $10,000 cash bribe, driver services and employment for a family member in exchange for their vote in favor of the undercover FBI agents for the hotel project. "Unindicted Co-conspirator C" accepted a $10,000 campaign contribution, prosecutors contend, in exchange for directing city employees to move up the deadline for the hotel project to benefit the undercover agents. It was a move that "Unindicted Co-conspirator B" agreed to helping with at a March 28 meeting.

Lindsay has previously confirmed that only a member of the Jackson City Council can vote on development projects.

Mississippi law states "no member of the council shall give orders to any employee or subordinate of a municipality other than the council member's personal staff," which includes a clerk of the council and deputy clerks.

"The council shall deal with the municipal departments and personnel solely through the mayor," the statute states.

The bribery scandal has already brought down former Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, who resigned then pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in August. Lee accepted nearly $20,000 in "cash, deposits and other gifts," also from two undercover FBI agents posed as real estate agents from Nashville. Lee took the bribes in exchange for her vote in favor of the undercover FBI agents for the hotel project, as did "Unindicted Co-conspirator B."

