Why Jeff Lebby isn’t concerned over Mississippi State football QB Blake Shapen foot injury

STARKVILLE — Blake Shapen was on the Mississippi State football sideline Saturday and appeared to be in good spirits.

The starting quarterback observed warmups and went through an elaborate pregame handshake with top wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. It was Shapen's first appearance since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury on Sept. 28 against Florida.

However, Shapen was wearing a boot on his left foot — his shoulder was not in a sling — while he watched MSU (1-6, 0-4 SEC) fall 34-24 to Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0). Coach Jeff Lebby didn’t seem concerned on Monday about Shapen's foot injury.

“I thought that might come up,” Lebby said. “His foot is fine. He’s out of the boot today.”

The Bulldogs said they will try to get a medical redshirt for Shapen, who played four games this season but already utilized a redshirt year while at Baylor.

True freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. has started the past three games in Shapen’s place.

Mario Craver injury update

Lebby did not give an injury update on freshman wide receiver Mario Craver.

Craver, who’s second on the team with 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns, left the Texas A&M game with an injury in the third quarter. He walked straight to the MSU locker room, wasn’t putting any weight on his right foot and did not return to the game.

“I do not (have an update),” Lebby said. “Won’t until Wednesday evening.”

That has been the typical answer for Lebby this season ever since the SEC mandated team injury reports be released every Wednesday. That likely will be the first indicator of Craver’s status for when Mississippi State hosts Arkansas (4-3, 2-2) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday (11:45 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

What Jeff Lebby liked, didn’t like from Texas A&M game

Lebby said he was most pleased with MSU’s defensive effort on first and second downs while reviewing the Texas A&M game tape. Problem was, the Aggies converted 9-of-14 third downs .

“Our normal down defense, our first- and second-down defense, was as good as we’ve played all year long,” he said.

Lebby said the offense needs to do a better job finishing drives and not settling for field goals. He added that it boils down to the details.

“Understanding one missed block, one missed leverage block, it truly has the chance to be a difference in a game,” he said.

Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at ssklar@gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_ .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Jeff Lebby isn’t concerned over Mississippi State football QB Blake Shapen foot injury