    • The Clarion Ledger

    2 candidates vying for Ward 2 seat on the Jackson City Council. See details on runoff election

    By Charlie Drape, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    Polls open Tuesday in Ward 2 for a runoff election that will decide who will fill a vacant seat on the Jackson City Council.

    The runoff is between Tina Clay and Marcus Cheatham. Clay was the clear frontrunner in the special election held earlier this month, receiving 43.3% of the vote. Cheatham received nearly 21% of the vote.

    Since neither candidate received a majority of the vote, or 50% plus one, during the Oct. 1 special election, a runoff is being held Tuesday, Oct. 22.

    Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. There are 10 voting precincts in Ward 2. Voters must be residents of Ward 2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r662E_0wFpxgLA00

    The seat is open after former Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee resigned then pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in August. It was her first full term in office.

    The runoff comes five days after a second conspirator involved in Lee's case pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. Sherik Marve' Smith entered a guilty plea on Oct. 17 after U.S. prosecutors alleged he and another conspirator helped facilitate bribes to two more Jackson elected officials.

    Timeline of Jackson's bribery scandal: Over the course of months, Jackson's bribery scandal has unfolded. See the timeline

    Voting precincts

    • Green Elementary School, 610 Forest Avenue.
    • Fresh Start Christian Church, 5210 Manhattan Road.
    • Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine Street.
    • Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 655 Beasley Road.
    • Hanging Moss Church of Christ, 5225 Hanging Moss Road.
    • New Hop Baptist Church, 5202 Watkins Drive.
    • China Grove Baptist Church, 457 Forest Avenue Extension.
    • Fire Station 26, 2223 Flag Chapel Road.
    • Triumph the Church, 5302 Queen Mary Lane.
    • Tougaloo College, 500 West County Line Road.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 2 candidates vying for Ward 2 seat on the Jackson City Council. See details on runoff election

