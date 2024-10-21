VOTE for Jackson Metro Student of the Week Oct. 20-26

The Clarion Ledger's Jackson Metro Student of the Week feature highlights the outstanding achievements of local high school students, academic and beyond.

Each week, you can vote for one winner out of five nominees.

Read about this week's nominees and then vote in the poll below. The poll will close Thursday at noon. Winners will be announced on Friday morning each week.

You can cast a vote once per hour per device.

Last week's winner: Who won Jackson Metro Student of the Week for Oct. 13-19? Find out here

Nominees

Miyonna Bush: Bush is a sophomore at Canton High School. She comes to class ready to learn and get things done, and she makes it clear to any new students that come in that students are working and trying to learn here and if you are not of that mindset you will need to go to the counselor's office.

Brooke Dennis: Dennis is an honor student at Jackson Academy. She is a member of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. Dennis is described by teachers as intelligent, kind, sweet and gifted.

Sydney Garner : Garner is a dedicated student athlete at Brandon High School, studying in the Health Science Academy. She currently serves as the vice president of the freshman class, has been recognized as Student of the Month and was selected as a 9th-grade homecoming maid. She is an active member of the Mayor's Youth Council, the United Soccer Club, and the Beta Club. Garner is a multi-sport standout athlete, competing on Brandon High School’s soccer, volleyball and track teams, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She has her sights set on attending Mississippi State University in the future.

Mikenzey Hodges-Woods: Hodges-Woods is a senior at Lanier High School. She entered her senior year with a 3.7 GPA. She is also a part of the dance team, powerlifting team, cross-country track team and track team. Hodges-Woods was named 2024-2025 Miss Lanier and is a member of the state superintendent student advisory council. She is also a member of the student government and National Honor Society.

Marlon D. Williams Jr.: Williams Jr. is a sophomore and honor student at Jim Hill High School. He shows leadership and demonstrates hard work in his classwork and in his everyday life. Williams Jr. is a member of the football and track teams.

