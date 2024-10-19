Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    Does Ole Miss play today? College football schedule for Rebels' next game after Week 8 bye

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFTLp_0wDQ0Mrx00

    Ole Miss football entered the 2024 season with a lot of anticipation as a preseason top-six ranked team and College Football Playoff aspirations surrounding Lane Kiffin's program.

    Through the first seven weeks of the season, No. 15 Ole Miss still controls its destiny for its first College Football Playoff berth under Kiffin — even despite the Rebels ' tough 1-2 start in SEC play.

    But Kiffin's squad will need to put last week's loss to LSU behind them and build the momentum back up over their Week 8 bye to get there, as the Rebels prepare for Oklahoma next Saturday in Oxford.

    REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss football, Jaxson Dart know what must do for chance at playoffs: They must win out

    Led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Rebels have put together the No. 1 ranked total offense (560.1 yards per game) and No. 4 scoring offense (41.43 points per game) in the SEC through the first seven weeks of the season. Dart leads all FBS quarterbacks in the country with 2,384 yards and is tied for 14th in passing yards at 14.

    Here's when the Rebels are set to return, including a look at Ole Miss' remaining schedule:

    Watch select Ole Miss football games live with Fubo (free trial)

    Does Ole Miss football play this week?

    No. Ole Miss is on the first of two byes this season in Week 8. The Rebels are set to return to the gridiron in Week 9, when they take on Oklahoma at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

    The Rebels and Sooners have only met once in their program's history coming in the 1999 Independence Bowl. Ole Miss came out with the 27-25 victory in that one, as Rebels kicker Les Binkley hit a game-winning 39-yard field goal.

    Ole Miss' schedule gets relatively easier to finish out the season, aside from its Week 11 outlier against No. 4 Georgia in Oxford. Following its game next week against Oklahoma, Ole Miss will travel to Arkansas on Nov. 2 and then play the Bulldogs a week after. Then, coming out of its second bye, the Rebels will finish with a trip to Gainesville to take on a 3-3 Florida squad in Week 13 and then face a struggling 1-5 Mississippi State team during Thanksgiving Weekend.

    Though two to three losses — assuming Ole Miss loses one of its final five games — could still lead to a berth into the 12-team College Football Playoff, the home stretch, nonetheless, will serve to be an important one for the Rebels College Football Playoff hopes. ESPN analytics is predicting Ole Miss to win out the regular season, including its Week 11 showdown against Georgia. The Rebels have a 54.9% chance of beating the Bulldogs in that one, per ESPN analytics.

    Ole Miss football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Ole Miss' remaining schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Central

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Furman (W, 76-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. MTSU (W, 52-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: at Wake Forest (W, 40-6)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Southern (W, 52-13)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Kentucky * (L, 20-17)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: at South Carolina * (W, 27-3)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: at No. 8 LSU * (L, 29-26 OT)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Oklahoma * | 11 a.m. | TBD
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: at Arkansas *
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. No. 4 Georgia *
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: at Florida * | Noon | TBD
    • Friday, Nov. 29: vs. Mississippi State * | 2:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo and ESPN+ )
    • Record: 5-2 overall, 1-2 in SEC play

    * Denotes SEC game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Does Ole Miss play today? College football schedule for Rebels' next game after Week 8 bye

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dak Prescott back to Mississippi State football, ring giant cowbell before Texas A&M game
    The Clarion Ledger2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Judge hears arguments after Garth Brooks’ accuser files motion to seal Mississippi case
    The Clarion Ledger3 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy