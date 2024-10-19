Does Ole Miss play today? College football schedule for Rebels' next game after Week 8 bye

Ole Miss football entered the 2024 season with a lot of anticipation as a preseason top-six ranked team and College Football Playoff aspirations surrounding Lane Kiffin's program.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, No. 15 Ole Miss still controls its destiny for its first College Football Playoff berth under Kiffin — even despite the Rebels ' tough 1-2 start in SEC play.

But Kiffin's squad will need to put last week's loss to LSU behind them and build the momentum back up over their Week 8 bye to get there, as the Rebels prepare for Oklahoma next Saturday in Oxford.

Led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Rebels have put together the No. 1 ranked total offense (560.1 yards per game) and No. 4 scoring offense (41.43 points per game) in the SEC through the first seven weeks of the season. Dart leads all FBS quarterbacks in the country with 2,384 yards and is tied for 14th in passing yards at 14.

Here's when the Rebels are set to return, including a look at Ole Miss' remaining schedule:

Does Ole Miss football play this week?

No. Ole Miss is on the first of two byes this season in Week 8. The Rebels are set to return to the gridiron in Week 9, when they take on Oklahoma at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels and Sooners have only met once in their program's history coming in the 1999 Independence Bowl. Ole Miss came out with the 27-25 victory in that one, as Rebels kicker Les Binkley hit a game-winning 39-yard field goal.

Ole Miss' schedule gets relatively easier to finish out the season, aside from its Week 11 outlier against No. 4 Georgia in Oxford. Following its game next week against Oklahoma, Ole Miss will travel to Arkansas on Nov. 2 and then play the Bulldogs a week after. Then, coming out of its second bye, the Rebels will finish with a trip to Gainesville to take on a 3-3 Florida squad in Week 13 and then face a struggling 1-5 Mississippi State team during Thanksgiving Weekend.

Though two to three losses — assuming Ole Miss loses one of its final five games — could still lead to a berth into the 12-team College Football Playoff, the home stretch, nonetheless, will serve to be an important one for the Rebels College Football Playoff hopes. ESPN analytics is predicting Ole Miss to win out the regular season, including its Week 11 showdown against Georgia. The Rebels have a 54.9% chance of beating the Bulldogs in that one, per ESPN analytics.

Ole Miss football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Ole Miss' remaining schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Furman (W, 76-0)

vs. Furman (W, 76-0) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. MTSU (W, 52-3)

vs. MTSU (W, 52-3) Saturday, Sept. 14: at Wake Forest (W, 40-6)

at Wake Forest (W, 40-6) Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Southern (W, 52-13)

vs. Georgia Southern (W, 52-13) Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Kentucky * (L, 20-17)

vs. Kentucky * (L, 20-17) Saturday, Oct. 5: at South Carolina * (W, 27-3)

at South Carolina * (W, 27-3) Saturday, Oct. 12: at No. 8 LSU * (L, 29-26 OT)

at No. 8 LSU * (L, 29-26 OT) Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Oklahoma * | 11 a.m. | TBD

vs. Oklahoma * | 11 a.m. | TBD Saturday, Nov. 2: at Arkansas *

at Arkansas * Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. No. 4 Georgia *

vs. No. 4 Georgia * Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 23: at Florida * | Noon | TBD

at Florida * | Noon | TBD Friday, Nov. 29: vs. Mississippi State * | 2:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo and ESPN+ )

vs. Mississippi State * | 2:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo and ESPN+ ) Record: 5-2 overall, 1-2 in SEC play

* Denotes SEC game

